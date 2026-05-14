Natural gas pipeline proposed in Campbell, Pendleton Counties draws criticism from property owners

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — WCPO asked anyone from Northern Kentucky who had a potential news story to join us at our Alexandria "Let's Talk" event, and Rebecca and Todd Kirchoff sat down with us to share their concerns.

The Kirchoffs told us about the NKY Gate Enhancement pipeline project that would run directly through their property.

The 25-mile natural gas pipeline proposal would cross Bracken, Pendleton and Campbell counties, where the Kirchoff's farm and two homes sit in California, Ky., into Hamilton County, Ohio.

TC Energy is the company driving the effort to build the 36-inch steel-coated line to replace 43 miles of existing aging pipeline.

According to a survey done by the Kirchoffs, the existing line would run parallel to the newly proposed line side-by-side on their property, amounting to a 100-foot total easement cutting through the farm. TC Energy has been negotiating an additional 75-foot temporary easement on their property for staging and construction access, amounting to 175 feet that would be cleared, excavated and otherwise disturbed according to the family.

WCPO visited the farm on Wednesday.

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"Every tree you see from that direction, through that direction, will be gone. They will take every tree," Todd said, gesturing to two wooded areas lining both sides of his gravel drive.

Todd said both he and his sister have asked TC Energy to preserve some oak trees on their property that they believe to be more than 100 years old. Their family has owned the property since 1967.

The potential construction scar isn't the main concern for Todd and Rebecca.

They said the original contract they had with Duke Energy Kentucky allowed them to tap into the natural gas line on their property for cheap, readily available fuel to both of their homes, and the construction of the new line would eliminate their access to a farm tap.

"My whole house is gas, natural gas," Rebecca said.

Todd said he's worried that alternatives, electric or propane appliances and heat would be more expensive to use, and conversion costs could be prohibitive in both of the homes on their property.

Rebecca said Duke had offered them $25,000 each as compensation for conversion costs, but Todd said the family was looking at tens of thousands in expenses, especially if they decided to install propane tanks on their property.

"It's $5,000 to put the tank in," he said, pointing to the ground next to his home.

"My house is $10,000," Rebecca added.

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We reached out to both TC Energy and Duke Energy for comment on the family's concerns.

TC Energy responded with a statement:

"We understand how important safe and reliable energy is to the people and communities we operate in, and we recognize that changes to energy infrastructure can raise questions.



Our proposed NKY Gate Enhancement Project is intended to replace portions of aging natural gas infrastructure with state-of-the-art steel pipe. The project is designed to enhance the safety, integrity and reliability to serve current and future natural gas demand in the region, and we’re committed to being a trusted partner by providing transparent and timely communication as the project progresses."

As for the farm taps, TC Energy referred us to Duke.

"The farm taps referenced are owned and operated by Duke Energy Kentucky, and the users served by those farm taps are Duke customers. Duke is seeking approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission to proceed with potential options to support its impacted customers," a statement from TC Energy said.

A Duke Energy spokesperson declined an interview and sent a statement instead:

"Duke Energy Kentucky continues to work with TC Energy and the Kentucky Public Service Commission on how to best serve these customers who may be impacted by the pipeline replacement project. Our top priority will always be safely serving our customers with reliable utility service in accordance with applicable laws and regulations."

Todd said that part of the problem in finding solutions between the two corporations was a lack of transparency.

Through tears, Rebecca said she just wanted to ensure the family would be able to remain on the property they've known for decades.

"I don't plan on going anywhere else," she said. "I love my farm."

We've reached out to the Kentucky Public Utility Commission for comment on where applications for this project stand and how people living along the project's path can have their concerns recorded.

Read more and see the map for the NKY Gate Enhancement pipeline project below: