ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Campbell County Public Library's Alexandria branch sits tucked inside an office building totaling 3,000 square feet, making it significantly smaller than the county's other locations.

Alexandria resident Denise Newbolt said the branch is too small to serve its growing community.

"You got to be kidding me, there are two rooms," Newbolt said.

Newbolt, a retired media specialist, said if the Alexandria branch had the space of county libraries in Newport, Cold Spring and Fort Thomas, it could draw more teens for reading groups and game nights.

"You could use this space for tutoring as well as a reading incentive, you could use this space to bring forward some of the books that maybe these kids can't afford," Newbolt said.

WATCH: Library leaders are already taking steps toward finding a larger, more updated space

Campbell County Public Library eyes larger Alexandria branch for growing community

Campbell County Public Library Director Chantelle Phillips said in statement that the library is working toward a solution.

"Campbell County Public Library is currently working with the architects at Brandstetter Carrol on a feasibility study to consider adding a new branch to our property at 1045 Parkside Drive in Alexandria...," Phillips said.

Phillips said more information will be shared with the public once the library receives approval from the Board of Trustees.

"I feel very strongly that this library needs to be widened or made larger," Newbolt said.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE CAMPBELL COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY:

"Campbell County Public Library is currently working with the architects at Brandstetter Carrol on a feasibility study to consider adding a new branch to our property at 1045 Parkside Drive in Alexandria. Our current Alexandria Branch operates out of a rented location, and offers a small popular works collection along with laptops, a meeting room and programs for all ages. However, we believe that we need to offer more for our community, and a new Alexandria Branch would help to serve the needs of the southern part of the county.

Our plan is to double the size of the current location, and estimate the new building will be approximately 7,000 square feet. Brandstetter Carroll is working with staff and the community to create a space that best fits the needs of Alexandria. We will have more information about the building’s features once the feasibility plan is created and presented to our Board of Trustees for approval. We plan to share information with the public as it becomes available."