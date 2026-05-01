Traffic, growth and potholes dominate WCPO 'Let's Talk' event in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — At our latest "Let's Talk" event, we invited you to chat with us at the Southern Lanes Sports Center in Alexandria to share what's important to you, what you'd like to see solved in the region and what positive stories you'd like us to share with others.

Most of you told us that increasing development, heavy, sometimes dangerous, traffic and issues with road repair were top of mind.

WATCH: We talk with Alexandria residents about issues and concerns in the community

Residents share concerns over growth, traffic at 'Let's Talk' event

Cornelia and Bill Brown sat down with us to ask what could be done to prevent fast driving on Route 27 through Alexandria and Cold Spring, especially in school zones.

"(Route) 27 is terrible," Bill Brown said.

"I mean, no one wants to follow the speed limits," Cornelia Brown said.

We asked what they'd like to see done beyond increased police enforcement along Alexandria Pike, and Bill Brown said additional signage could help make drivers more vigilant.

In addition, the Browns said they hoped local municipality leaders would get ahead of rapid growth in the region to ensure infrastructure could handle population increase.

"I just wonder if they're building and growing too fast," Bill Brown said. "It's not a very big city."

Others, like Gary Vories, told us the exits off of Route 27 and entrances to many businesses have fallen into disrepair over the years, resulting in large potholes that can be hard to avoid.

"They've been there for years," Vories said. "The same ones."

Vories asked us to figure out who was responsible for the repair of each pothole, depending on where they were found, and find out what could be done to get the work accomplished.

We will be working in the coming days and weeks to find answers to your questions and produce stories about these topics and many others.