'Terrible' | KYTC study seeks to solve traffic congestion issues on Alexandria Pike

ALEXANDRIA, Ky — When we came to Alexandria to hear what stories you'd like us to look into as part of our "Let's Talk" series, congestion on Route 27 in Highland Heights, Cold Spring and Alexandria during peak traffic hours dominated much of the conversation.

Bill and Cornelia Brown, for example, came to the event at Southern Lanes Sports Center to ask that we look into dangerous driving during off-hours and heavy congestion during peak times.

"27 is terrible," Cornelia Brown said.

"It really is terrible," Bill Brown responded.

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The couple said they've seen an increase in traffic and congestion along Alexandria Pike as development increases in the region.

"Highland Heights, Cold Spring, Alexandria and everyone has something going on," Bill Brown said.

WCPO wanted to see if the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was aware of the complaints and whether it had a plan to address those concerns, and a spokesperson responded with a plan already underway.

"Team Kentucky is committed to providing safe and efficient roads so that our families can get to school, work, the doctor, or wherever else they may need to go. Recently, crews installed upgraded traffic detectors at Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) intersections to move traffic more efficiently and reduce congestion. In the coming weeks, crews are monitoring signal timing and will make adjustments where needed to enhance traffic flow further," the statement read.

KYTC said that one benefit of the new detectors is that engineers can make real-time updates to signals from their computers instead of having to visit each intersection and adjust signals to improve traffic flow.

The spokesperson said that improvement alone would allow them to respond to issues faster than before.