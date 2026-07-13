Cincinnati's Braid Initiative turns to community to keep youth program alive

The Braid Initiative is teaching boys and girls in the Cincinnati area between the ages of 10 and 14 how to braid hair, build entrepreneurial skills, and gain confidence.

The program's CEO, Kari Bello, said more than 100 kids have completed the vocational program, with many going on to cosmetology school and earning state certification.

"We do not allow the youth who take our program to say what they cannot do," Bello said.

Bello said braiding is about more than a skill — it is about identity, confidence and financial independence.

"Braids are such an integral part of a lot of how we identify culturally, and that's even girls outside of a specific demographic — everyone loves hair. Knowing how to do your own hair is really important as you grow up. But also having a skill that you can always use to make money," Bello said.

She credited her mother with the philosophy that drives the program.

"As long as you have hands, you'll never be broke, and that's what I pass along to the girls that take this program," Bello said.

The program started in 2024, when the cost of training was covered by the Hamilton County Youth Employment Program. That funding allowed the initiative to build a waiting list of about 200 kids and graduate more than 100 students without charging families.

When the county cut funding for the training portion of the program, Bello had to pass the cost along to families. A class between six and eight weeks costs about $1,600 per student, covering the price of products, graduation and incentives, including a $100 gift card awarded to the student with the best style at the end of each session.

"Now, if anyone wanted to enroll, the parents would have to pay that out-of-pocket cost so that we can train their youth to learn how to braid. And so our classes are about six to eight weeks long, and because of that, it's not that affordable for a lot of parents to pay for those independent classes," Bello said.

Bello found a solution to keep the initiative going through Ohio's Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program, and the current summer program is now underway as a pilot serving about four students between the ages of 10 and 14. She's also expanded the program to Toledo.

WATCH: Cincinnati program teaches kids braiding and business skills

Cincinnati program teaches kids braiding and business skills

Students learn the basics of braiding, including cornrows, plaiting and adding hair, while also developing entrepreneurial skills and building connections with peers who share their interests. Students who are 14 and older can continue working with the initiative through a partnership with Harbor, where they can earn up to 120 hours of paid work at $13 an hour.

Demeria Campbell, 19, and Fantasia Monsislaughter, 20, graduated from the Braid Initiative's winter program, which ran from February through March. Both said the experience changed how they see themselves and their futures.

Campbell said the program pushed her to promote her work and grow her client base.

"I also still work here during the summer ... We go to two different recreation centers, and we braid the kids' hair for free, and that's a good opportunity to get out there too," Campbell said.

Monsislaughter said the program gave her the confidence to stop holding back.

"It gave me a lot of confidence. It made me be able to put myself out there more to get more clients, post my work," Monsislaughter said.

Both graduates said they came into the program with some hair experience but learned new techniques, including stitch braiding, adding hair and cleaning up parts. Campbell said the program also taught her patience.

"When you do hair, you got to learn how to be patient. And if you're more frustrated, you're more likely you're going to mess up," Campbell said.

Beyond braiding, both graduates said they learned how to handle constructive criticism from clients, build consistency and approach their work like business owners. Now, Campbell and Monsislaughter are giving back, working alongside Bello during the summer and mentoring younger students in the current class.

"We want to help them build their confidence. We want to help them gain and just learn more about braiding and just up their skills," Monsislaughter said.

Campbell shared a message to young girls who may be hesitant to put themselves out there.

"Don't ever doubt yourself, and don't ever say you cannot do anything because you can do whatever you want as long as you put your mind to it," Campbell said.

Bello said the initiative is actively seeking sponsorships for classes and products to keep the program accessible to families who cannot afford the out-of-pocket cost.

Families and sponsors can reach the Braid Initiative through email, phone, or on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.