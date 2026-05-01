'You get aggravated' | Potholes in Village Green Shopping Center frustrate Alexandria residents

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — We heard from many of you Thursday at our latest "Let's Talk" event in Alexandria.

Among concerns about traffic and development, one topic kept coming up: frustration over potholes.

Several residents voiced concern about potholes in the city, particularly at the Village Green Shopping Center. That's where we met up with Gary Vories on Friday, who brought the issue to our attention during our event.

“You get aggravated," Vories said. "Like I always say, you cuss when you go in and you cuss when you drive back out.”

We saw dozens of potholes in the parking lot of the shopping center.

WATCH: We met up with one resident to find out just how bad the pothole problem is

Shopping center potholes continue to frustrate Alexandria residents

Vories said some of the potholes have been there for years.

“Everybody’s probably cheering that goes by that sees (WCPO), saying, ‘somebody’s finally paying attention to these holes,'" Vories said.

Vories is 80 years old and said he comes to the shopping center almost every day.

He said he likes to eat and shop around in the area, but that the potholes are hard to avoid.

"If I’m going to a restaurant, or I’m going shopping or I’m going to a bank, doesn’t make a difference where I’m going. I have to bypass or run through potholes," Vories said.

Vories is a seasoned driver and knows how to avoid the larger holes. However, he said he's worried other people won't know any better.

“Somebody’s going to get hit trying to avoid a pothole, because you got to get over," Vories said.

Vories said he's not sure why the potholes often go unfixed.

“You would think if you had a business, you wouldn’t want to aggravate people going out of your business," Vories said.

According to Campbell County records, the property is owned by MRP Capital Group, which is based out of St. Louis.

We called and emailed the company to try to find out if they're working on solutions to the problem. We have not yet heard back as of Friday evening.

Vories said he's voiced his concern, but not much has been done. That's why he came to us, in hopes our story can lead to a solution.

“I appreciate you guys coming out and at least listening to what we have to say," Vories said.