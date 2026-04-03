Anderson Township woman advocates for safer accessible parking spaces to meet ADA standards

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A concern brought directly to us at our Anderson Township "Let's Talk" event is sparking action for a woman who says limited and unsafe accessible parking is making everyday life harder.

Brittany Moore has cerebral palsy and attends Angels 4 Life, an organization that provides adult day services and personal care. She is advocating for larger parking spots after facing challenges getting in and out of vehicles.

"I had to parallel park on the sidewalk to get (Moore) out, and it was hard. It was hard to get her out on the sidewalk," Allana Baker, Moore's direct care professional, said.

I first met Moore and Baker at the "Let's Talk" event in Anderson Township.

"This guy actually slammed my driver's side door outside as we were coming in this morning because I forgot to close it. I was just kind of in a rush trying to get (Moore) off the van," Baker said.

Moore said at Stonegate Apartments, where she lives, accessible spots are tight and limited. One spot has no sign, making it not ADA-compliant.

Allana Baker

"They don't shovel the sidewalk," Moore said.

She said she brought the issue to her leasing manager's attention, but it hasn't been addressed, and she feels ignored.

"There was an incident a couple of months ago, where Brittany could not participate in day programs. She goes every day, and she could not go because her wheelchair couldn't get through the snow that they did not shovel from the driveway," Baker said.

WATCH: Brittany Moore pushes for larger, ADA-compliant parking spots around her community after facing unsafe conditions

Woman advocates for safer accessible parking in her community

Moore and her team at Angels 4 Life sometimes encounter impatient bystanders, leading to life-threatening situations.

"A car flew by us and almost hit the staff. It was very unsafe," a member at Angels 4 Life said.

Stonegate Apartments declined to comment on the situation.

I called Tom Hodges, an Anderson Township trustee who attended our event. He immediately met with Moore.

"They have some rules they have to follow, and if they're not following them, we'll look into that," Hodges told Moore.

Moore has lived in Anderson for 12 years now. Hodges said the community needs more people like her to make a difference.

"We have an excellent planning and zoning department in Anderson that addresses these kinds of issues regularly," Hodges said. "So I'll be making them aware of the situation and something they can look at to make sure that there is compliance and that they're meeting the needs of our residents."

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Moore asked if she could attend a trustee meeting to voice her concerns to the board, to which Hodges said yes.

"I'm first just touched by the fact that she's in our community, and I'm glad she's here. I value that, and it also makes me want to make sure Anderson is an accessible place for Brittany and people like her and her friends, and people not like her, people whose stories aren't being told today," Hodges said.

Hodges said he welcomes residents to email him or any Anderson trustees with concerns. More information on how to contact trustees can be found here.