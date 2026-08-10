Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
19  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsFinding Solutions

Actions

Let's Talk Mason: Join us to discuss issues in your community

Let's Talk GENERIC sign
WCPO
The WCPO team is holding its "Let's Talk Mason" event on Sept. 2.
Let's Talk GENERIC sign
Posted

MASON, Ohio — Mason residents: We want to hear from you.

The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Mason," on Sept. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Common Beer Company, located at 126 E. Main St. in Mason.

WCPO 9 News anchor Tanya O'Rourke, executive reporter Sean DeLancey, Meteorologist Cameron Hardin and Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer will be there to hear what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

Let's Talk Milford:

Let's Talk Alexandria:

More Finding Solutions:
A local musician asked HS students 1 question. Their answers became a rap album. Meet the artist who turned hallway confessions into music Gray Road Christian Academy opens in Winton Hills

Get MORE in your morning! Weekdays starting at 4:30AM.