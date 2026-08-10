Let's Talk Mason: Join us to discuss issues in your community

MASON, Ohio — Mason residents: We want to hear from you.
The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Mason," on Sept. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Common Beer Company, located at 126 E. Main St. in Mason.
WCPO 9 News anchor Tanya O'Rourke, executive reporter Sean DeLancey, Meteorologist Cameron Hardin and Warren County reporter Jackie Bauer will be there to hear what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.
The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.
Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.
Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:
Let's Talk Milford:
- 'It bothers people' | Residents discuss parking concerns in Milford following WCPO 'Let's Talk' event
- Milford residents want unused buildings to go from 'eyesores' to popular businesses once again
- 'Let's Talk' | Milford residents share concerns, talk positives across Clermont County
Let's Talk Alexandria:
- Traffic, growth and potholes dominate WCPO 'Let's Talk' event in Alexandria
- 'You get aggravated' | Potholes in Village Green Shopping Center frustrate Alexandria residents
- 'Terrible' | KYTC study seeks to solve traffic congestion issues on Alexandria Pike
- Campbell County Public Library eyes larger Alexandria branch for growing community
- Natural gas pipeline proposed in Campbell, Pendleton Counties draws criticism from property owners