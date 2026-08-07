Gray Road Christian Academy opens in Winton Hills, offering affordable private education

CINCINNATI — A Winton Hills church is opening a new school this week, creating what leaders say is one of the only Protestant high school programs in Cincinnati.

Gray Road Christian Academy opens Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Gray Road Church of Christ in Winton Hills, with a mission to make private Christian education accessible, affordable and attainable for inner-city families.

Dr. Jeremy Flowers, head of school, said the academy fills a gap he identified after serving as a leader at Cincinnati Christian Hills Academy.

"It's the only Christian high school program, not only in Winton Hills, Spring Grove Village, College Hills, but almost in all of Cincinnati," Flowers said. "There are a lot of great works going on by a lot of institutions. They may be K through 12, but to be a high school-only program that's Protestant in nature, we are one of the only few."

Flowers said affordability was central to the school's design. Tuition is structured to align with Ohio's EdChoice voucher program.

"Any family that comes to Gray Road Christian Academy will have no more than $150 per month owed in fees if they qualify for Ohio's EdChoice," Flowers said.

The academy is a college preparatory school operating on a collegiate block schedule, in which students attend each class once or twice a week. Flowers said the format is designed to build independence and self-advocacy skills before students reach college. The school hopes to enroll 55 students in its first year, with two sections of ninth grade and one section each of 10th and 11th grade.

All students will also be required to complete 125 hours of community service as part of the curriculum and as a graduation requirement. Weekly Bible study and chapel are also part of the academic program.

WATCH: A new Christian high school is opening in Winton Hills

Gray Road Christian Academy opens in Winton Hills

The school launched through nearly $100,000 in community donations, with 90% of a $100,000 fundraising campaign already raised. Flowers said funds go directly toward uniforms, instructional supplies and instructor salaries.

At a meet-and-greet Friday, parent Candance Martin said she wanted something different for her family after years in Cincinnati Public Schools.

"Well, we're usually used to Cincinnati Public, and I just wanted something different for my family. I think it's a good idea; it is a private school in the Winton Hills area," Martin said.

Martin's daughter Aaliyah, a 10th grader, said the school's size and atmosphere stood out even after being accepted to other private schools.

"I felt safe coming to school, no judgment, everyone is nice and kind, and it's a small community rather than being really huge," Aaliyah Martin said.

Ke'Mar Thomas, also a 10th-grader, said that seeing familiar faces made the transition easier.

"It feels great, really great," Thomas said.

Ninth grader Juliana Bingham said the environment drew her in.

"It's a better area and a better, wholesome community that cares about your experience in school," Bingham said.

Flowers said the school's guiding philosophy centers on belonging.

"Go where you're celebrated, not where you're tolerated," Flowers said. "Don't go to school just somewhere where you're a number, but go somewhere where you're valued, where you can be seen, heard, valued, and you truly belong."

Families can apply at grayroadchristian.org. Applications are free, and the school is still enrolling students. Those wishing to donate to the academy can do so at grayroadcoc.org.

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