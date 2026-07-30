'Let's Talk' | Milford residents share concerns, talk positives across Clermont County

MILFORD, Ohio — Dozens of Milford residents turned out for WCPO's latest "Let's Talk" community conversation, sharing concerns about infrastructure, safety and stalled development projects as city leaders push an ambitious vision for the city's future.

Residents gathered at Cincinnati Distilling on Mill Street to share questions and hopes for the city's future.

The event gave residents a chance to weigh in on everything from housing and parking to a long-abandoned elementary school that neighbors say has become an eyesore.

The conversation came a few months after April's State of the City address, where leaders detailed plans they say could reshape downtown over the next decade while preserving the character residents already love. But many who attended Wednesday said they still have questions about how that vision will be carried out.

"The vision they have for it is great," Milford resident Anne Kuhn said. "Just the infrastructure behind it."

Kuhn also raised concerns about the impact of new development on local schools and parking.

"As far as housing, how are they going to overwhelm our schools? Parking is another issue," Kuhn said.

Safety was another topic residents raised. Donna Luecke pointed to a retention pond she says poses a danger to children.

"I have asked one time about that retention pond, right there on street level," Luecke said. "It is dangerous. How many children have you heard about that have fallen into a retention pond?"

Resident Steve Jones pressed for answers about the old Milford South Elementary School, which closed in 2004. Residents say the property was sold to a developer with the promise of converting the former school, which sits on about 14 acres, into six townhomes. Jones said that project has stalled.

"The problem is the building is filled with asbestos," Jones said. "So, they can't tear it down because it's going to cost millions of dollars. So, I'd like to know what their plan is now?"

Kuhn described the current state of the property, which sits surrounded by newly built homes.

"Right now, it's just a hunk of brick and glass," Kuhn said.

When asked how long it had been that way, attendees said the situation has persisted for about four years.

When asked about the school property following the event, Milford Mayor Ralph Vilardo said the matter is tied up in litigation, and he could not comment further.

“That is in litigation,” Vilardo said. “I’m as frustrated about it as (residents are), but I really don’t have anything that I can share.”

While many residents said they support growth, they want to see a broader mix of development in the city.

"We do like the artsy type thing," Milford resident Kathleen Lynch said. "There's room for something like technology, for example."

Vilardo said city leaders are trying to balance future growth with the city’s historic identity.

“Milford has that historic charm that we try to balance with some of the new improvements that will be made throughout the next years to come,” Vilardo said.

He also said city officials continue working to attract businesses to vacant storefronts downtown.

“We hope people realize what an incredible community Milford is and they want to invest here,” Vilardo said.

Residents also highlighted positive developments in Milford, including the installation of a new water tower and the success of the high school's athletic program.

“We were a very sleepy little town once upon a time,” Vilardo said. “We’ve already seen a lot of change in the last 20-plus years.”

We will take all the ideas you presented at this event and follow up to tell those stories in the coming days and weeks.