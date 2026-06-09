Let's Talk Hamilton: Join us to discuss issues in your community

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton residents: We want to hear from you.

The WCPO team is holding the next listening event, "Let's Talk Hamilton," on June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Financial Bank Community Room, located at 300 High St. in Hamilton. The McDulin Garage will allow visitors to park for free for the first two hours.

WCPO 9 team members Sean Delancey, De'Jah Gross and Butler County reporter Stephen Knobel will be there to hear from you about what's on your mind and to talk about the issues affecting your community.

The event is designed to bring together community members to find solutions to concerns and give residents a direct line to share their stories and perspectives.

Whether you have questions about local issues, want to discuss what's happening in your neighborhood, or simply want to meet our team, join us.

Previous "Let's Talk" events have led directly to coverage tackling some of the issues we discussed with residents:

Let's Talk Alexandria:



Let's Talk Anderson Township:

