Fairfield City Schools plans November ballot issue after voters rejected income tax in May

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield City School District is moving forward with plans to ask voters for a 1.25% earned income tax on the November ballot, after a similar measure failed in May.

The school board unanimously approved the first of two required votes at its July 16 board meeting. The proposed tax is similar to the one voters rejected in May but would sunset after five years. A second required vote is scheduled for July 27.

Superintendent Billy Smith said the district has already eliminated approximately 84.5 positions since the 2022-2023 school year, a number that grew from roughly 80 positions just three weeks before the July 16 meeting.

The reductions have affected teaching positions, support staff and administrators. The district has also deferred millions of dollars in capital improvements and implemented millions of dollars in other budget reductions.

"This is not a number to celebrate," Smith said. "Every position we eliminate means fewer resources, less support and fewer opportunities for our students."

Smith said the cuts demonstrate the district has responded to criticism that it simply needed to tighten its belt, but warned that further reductions would carry serious consequences.

"Larger class sizes, fewer resources, supports and opportunities for students are not outcomes that we want for our students and our schools," Smith said.

If the district does not pass a ballot issue by the end of the 2026-2027 school year, Smith said it will be forced to cut an additional $12 to $14 million from its budget on top of $4.5 million in reductions already underway before the start of the upcoming school year.

District Treasurer Jay Phillips noted the potential additional cuts had previously been projected at $15 million, but staffing reductions, including teaching positions that grew from 15 to 26 through attrition, have brought that figure down.

"At that point, we would move well beyond a 'less than ideal' situation," Smith said. "The impact on our programs, services, supports and opportunities for our students would be catastrophic."

Smith told us about what the November measure is and is not intended to do.

"The November ballot issue is not about expanding programs or adding new initiatives. It is about preserving the educational opportunities and services our community has come to expect from the Fairfield City School District."

The five-year sunset provision was added in direct response to community feedback following the May vote. Phillips said the sunset also gives the district time to evaluate the impact of ongoing state legislation affecting school revenue.

Smith also addressed residents who said they will not support a ballot issue as a way of pressuring the state to change how it funds public education.

"I think folks are starting to get an understanding. This is not a local spending issue; it's an issue in regards to how the state chooses to fund public education in the state of Ohio," Smith said. "I think that five-year window gives us some time and hope that maybe between now and then, we can see some progress in regard to the funding of public ed across the state of Ohio."

Smith said the district will continue to be transparent about its financial situation so voters can make an informed decision.

"In the end, the district can only provide the level of educational opportunities and services that our community is willing to support," Smith said. "That decision ultimately belongs to our residents, and we respect that. Our responsibility is simply to be transparent about the financial realities we face and the impact those realities have on our students, our schools, and our community."

One resident who voted against the May issue said the timing is difficult for many families.

"I think it would've passed if it wasn't such a high increase," said Josh Vogt.

Vogt acknowledged the difficult position the situation creates for the community.

"It's an unfortunate situation for everyone because I know kids need better schools, but I just would want a better solution," Vogt said.

The parent group "Yes for Fairfield" said the May outcome was disappointing but that the community's work is not finished. In a statement, the group pointed to the impact already being felt from existing cuts.

"As parents, we're very concerned about our elementary buildings shutting down at 6 p.m. That takes away opportunities for community programs such as community athletics, clubs such as Girl Scouts & Boy Scouts, PTO events that help raise money for our schools and provide a sense of community belonging for so many, and so much more." Laura Metzler said.

The parent group said the cost of living is likely a key reason some residents voted to reject the May issue.

"I really think residents chose not to support the school levy because the cost of everything is so high right now. I don't think it's because our community doesn't support our schools; I just think there are a lot of people trying to make ends meet," Metzler said.

The group said community collaboration and transparent communication will be essential going forward, adding that Ohio's school funding structure makes it difficult for voters to fully understand what they are being asked to support.

"Ohio public school funding is extremely complicated, and it's hard to ask people to vote for something if they don't understand it," Metzler said.

If the board moves forward with the November ballot issue, the administrative team will present proposed reductions at the Aug. 20 board meeting that would need to be implemented before the 2027-2028 school year if no new revenue is secured.

The board will then be asked to vote on those proposed reductions at the Sept. 3 board meeting.

A full list of proposed reductions is available here.

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