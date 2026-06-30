Beat the Heat: How the experts say you can stay safe, cool, and hydrated during this week's dangerous heat

CINCINNATI — Dangerous heat is prompting warnings from medical experts and first responders, who say the conditions pose serious risks, especially for vulnerable populations including the elderly and pregnant people.

Tri-State counties are under an extreme heat warning through 8 p.m. Thursday because of heat index values that could reach around 107 degrees. Heat values that high can cause heat-related illnesses.

The WCPO 9 Weather team declared Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as First Warning Weather Alert Days because of the risks associated with extreme heat.

Experts say the safest option is to stay indoors. For those who must go outside, they recommend avoiding direct sunlight and staying hydrated.

Pay attention to symptoms of trouble

Warning signs to watch for include dizziness, severe cramps, and vomiting.

Dr. Santosh Memon, a cardiologist at Christ Hospital, says hydration should be the top priority and recommends taking a break every 30 to 45 minutes in the shade or air conditioning.

Memon said the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke comes down to sweating. Heat exhaustion — especially in those who haven't been hydrating — typically involves excessive sweating. Heat stroke, by contrast, is when a person has not been sweating much but has flushed, red skin and may feel dizzy.

WCPO Experts stress the importance of drinking plenty of fluids to make sure you stay hydrated during extreme heat.

"Hydration is very important, which a lot of people don't want to do, because they don't want to go to the bathroom in a public place, so on and so forth," Memon said. "But you really have to be careful, and you have to listen to your body. If everybody else is having a good time, they're doing good, but you're not feeling good. Get out of the heat, get in the shade, or get into some air conditioning, and listen to your body."

Memon recommends drinking water an hour before going outside and supplementing with electrolyte drinks like Powerade and Gatorade. He also warns people to be especially cautious between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in direct sunlight.

"Before you start doing your activity, especially people who do strenuous activity, who work outside a lot, start hydrating before you start, like an hour before, and the way I tell my patients, or anybody in general, is that you're hydrated is that you don't get dizzy, your heart is not racing, your urine is light, light, light yellow, even clear, that suggests that you're hydrated," Memon said.

Medical experts also say even one or two alcoholic drinks can put a person in the danger zone during a heat advisory.

For those with heart conditions who take medications like diuretics and beta blockers, Memon says extra caution is warranted in this heat. Wearing loose, lightweight, non-cotton clothing and carrying an umbrella can also help keep body temperature down.

GLP-1 medications add extra layer of concern

For people taking GLP-1 medications — the popular weight loss drugs that reduce appetite and thirst — the heat brings additional risk. Dr. Troy Schumann from St. Elizabeth told WCPO 9's Frank Marzullo that those on the medication need to pay close attention to how they are feeling.

WATCH: Here's what people taking GLP-1 medications and pet owners need to know about excessive heat:

Medical experts offer advice for those on GLP-1 weight loss drugs and pet owners during excessive heat

"Seeing our recommendations, which are typically 2 to 3 liters of water a day for normal times, is going to have to be escalated up to somewhere between usually 90 to 120 ounces. We have to set parameters, whether it be set alarms on the watch that every hour you have to drink so much, those kind of things," Schumann said.

The doctor also noted that ice cold water is not recommended for those taking GLP-1 medications, as it can increase nausea associated with the drugs. Adding electrolytes to water can also help accelerate hydration.

Outdoor workers adjust schedules to beat the heat

Service crews are also adjusting their operations during the intense heat wave. Miami Township Service Director Chris Burdsall told WCPO 9 Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz that his team is changing their hours to stay safe.

"We try to wrap things up a little bit early in the afternoon. Get the crew out of the heat. Typically, we'll just have everybody pack everything up. Be back to the shop 15 to 30 minutes early," Burdsall said.

Crews are also provided with tools to stay cool and hydrated on the job.

"We're making sure we're providing plenty of ice, plenty of water. We also make sure everybody's got some form of a hat and then we've provided the crew with cooling towels in the past and we keep them on stock if anybody needs one," Burdsall said.

Even with the ongoing heat advisory, Burdsall said his crews must remain ready for emergencies.

"You can't dig a ditch from an office chair," Burdsall said.

Duke Energy spokesman Matt Martin outlined how the electrical service is keeping worker safety a priority during extreme heat:

Safety comes first — Crews adjust work practices to protect employees in extreme heat.

Hydration is critical — Frequent water and hydration breaks keep crews safe and alert.

Built-in breaks — Regular rest in shaded or cooled areas prevents overheating.

Work is adjusted — Heavy tasks shift to cooler hours; crews rotate to reduce exposure.

Trained to respond — Teams know the signs of heat illness and look out for each other.



Pools, splash pads, and cooling centers open across the region

All 24 Cincinnati Recreation Commission pools and 9 splash pads across the city are open this summer. For parents like Yolanda Williams, the options are a welcome relief for keeping young children cool.

WCPO Family-friendly options to beat the heat include pools and splash pads that offer fun and a break from the heat.

"I feel it's very useful. Especially for little babies, like especially water parks; they can't get into the pool. We can't go swimming. So, this is the safest thing for us," Williams said.

For those without working air conditioning, cooling centers are open throughout the region, according to media partners at WVXU. Locations include:

Cincinnati Rec Centers, libraries, and Salvation Army locations

MidPointe Libraries throughout Butler County

Campbell County Library locations

The Lawrenceburg Boy Scout Cabin in Indiana

Check each location's hours of operation before heading out.

Group works to hand out free fans, A/C units for those in need

St. Vincent de Paul of Northern Kentucky is running its Summer Breeze Program, offering fans and air conditioning units to qualifying residents. To be eligible, you need a valid Northern Kentucky ID. To receive an A/C window unit, a signed doctor's note showing medical necessity is required. Units can be picked up at St. Vincent de Paul's distribution center in Erlanger, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul of Cincinnati also has an air conditioner drive for Hamilton County residents. Residents can fill out a form to request a free A/C unit on their website. But as of last week, the organization said it has received more requests than it can fill this year, and new requests will be placed on a waitlist.

Water safety: Drowning risks rise with pool season

In Covington, the city is offering free season passes to residents at its pools this summer. But while swimming is a great way to cool off, instructors warn it only takes seconds for a fun day to turn into an emergency.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 4,500 people die in unintentional drownings every year, while another 8,000 suffer nonfatal drowning injuries. For children ages 1 to 4, drowning remains one of the leading causes of death.

Instructors with Infant Swimming Resource, or ISR, teach children as young as 6 months old breath control, how to roll onto their backs, and how to float if they unexpectedly end up in the water.

Cierra Cassidy, a certified ISR instructor, said those lessons are crucial to adding a layer of protection when children are around water. She also warns against relying on flotation devices like puddle jumpers, which can give children a false sense of security.

Protecting your pets in the heat

Pets are also at risk during extreme heat. Dogs only have sweat glands in their paws and rely on panting to cool down, meaning they can dehydrate and overheat quickly.

Jenna Graham of Mariemont Veterinary Clinic said pet owners should watch for warning signs that their dog needs medical care.

WCPO The pavement can reach anywhere from 140 to 150 degrees when outside temperatures exceed 90 degrees, veterinarians say.

"If they are salivating excessively, if they're panting excessively, if they're super lethargic, not getting up, then it's time to call your emergency vet," Graham said.

Graham also offered a simple test for checking whether pavement is too hot for a dog's paws.

"So you can put your hand on the ground. If it's too hot for you to touch, it's too hot for them to touch," Graham said.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, pavement can reach anywhere from 140 to 150 degrees. Walking dogs on grass or using pet paw covers are recommended alternatives.

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