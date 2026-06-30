Extreme Heat Warning issued until Thursday

An extreme heat warning has been issued for the Tri-State and this will be in effect until Thursday evening. This is an upgrade from the heat advisory.

Heat index values around 105 degrees are expected in the afternoon hours.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are 9 First Warning Weather Alert Days due to the heat and humidity.

WCPO Extreme Heat Warning

Tuesday starts at 78 and warm to 94 degrees. The sky will be hazy this morning, almost gray at times. Then we'll see mostly sunny conditions this afternoon and experience very muggy air. Feels-like temperatures rise to 105.

WCPO Peak heat index values Tuesday

We'll only cool to 74 tonight. The sky will again be hazy.

Wednesday, it's a repeat forecast and that's an unfortunate thing. This will officially be day 3 of our heat wave. And it's another day where the heat index will end up around 105 degrees.

Rain chances are going to hold off until Saturday, the Fourth of July. At this point, it's a spotty storm chance and not a total washout. Highs on July Fourth will be around 90 degrees. The heat index will again top out at 100 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Hazy start, some fog

Very muggy

Low: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot, humid and hazy

High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT

No relief from humidity

Muggy, hazy

Low: 74

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot, humid and hazy

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very muggy

Low: 75

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========