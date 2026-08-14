MASON, Ohio. — Week 2 of the Cincinnati Open is underway in Mason, and despite rain earlier this week, play is on schedule and crowds are showing up.

The road to the finals is just around the corner, and that means the biggest names in tennis are about to take the courts.

"So that means all of the big players who had the first round bye they'll be hitting the courts this weekend so big names, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, the fan favorites they'll be on court," Elizabeth DeRosiers, director of marketing for the Cincinnati Open, said.

WATCH: Week 2 of the Cincinnati Open is underway in Mason and big names hit the courts

Tickets still available for Week 2 of the Cincinnati Open as big names hit the courts

Fans have already witnessed some major moments, including a milestone for a tennis legend.

"Last night we had Gaël Monfils, a tried and true veteran of the sport. This is his retirement season so he plays his final match here at the Cincinnati Open," DeRosiers said.

Young fan, Balenci Floyd, was soaking in the action Friday.

"I got this ball and a lot of signatures!" Floyd said.

Tickets are still available, but they are limited, especially for this weekend. Fans can purchase tickets at the Cincinnati Open website.

Options include single sessions, packages, and grounds passes.

Grounds passes get fans access to everything except center court and reserved seats.

"We have 31 courts on site so the player practices at the outer court that's where some of the best moments of the tournament happens so you can access all of those with the grounds pass!" DeRosiers said.

Hometown favorites JJ Wolf and Caty McNally will also be taking the courts, along with some of the biggest names in tennis, including the Williams sisters.

"We've seen awesome crowds. It's really fun you see people in grand stand watching Venus in Center Court. That's where some of our locals will be playing and then all around the grounds so you can feel thatenergy pick up," DeRosiers said.

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Fans can download the Cincinnati Open app for up-to-date information.

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