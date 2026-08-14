'The best in the world' | West Chester teens win 7 gold medals at World Karate Championships in Romania

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Three teens from Buckner Martial Arts in West Chester traveled to the World Karate Championships in Romania last month, bringing back 8 medals in total. Now, they're already back in the gym.

Ruby Culligan, Caleb Gossard and Ishan Reddy flew to Romania, where they competed in what was the biggest tournament of their lives. When they came home, they had 7 gold medals and a bronze to show for it.

But the celebration didn't last long.

"I'm the one being hunted since I got these two gold medals. It's like they're all focused on me," 13-year-old Gossard said.

When you become a world champion, everyone else suddenly knows your name.

"I know a lot of people know me, so they're definitely going to be trying to reach for the top when they're against me," Culligan said.

WATCH: Three West Chester teens went to Romania for the World Karate Championships. They came home with 8 medals.

West Chester teens win 7 gold medals at martial arts worlds

A month ago, 13-year-old Culligan said she wanted to leave Romania with some hardware.

"I definitely wanna go out of Romania with a medal," she previously told us.

She came home with not one, not two, but 3 gold medals.

"It feels amazing knowing that you're the best in the world," Culligan said.

The medals may be new. The motivation isn't.

"It's great to win a world championship, but you need to just keep pushing," Gossard said.

For these young champions, winning didn't signal the end. It reset the clock, and the next target is already in sight.

"It shows me like what the level of competitions (are) out there and like how much more I need to train to get to the higher level that I wanna get," 17-year-old Reddy said.

But of course, there's one thing even a world champion can't escape.

"Come on, I just won two gold medals, and I have to go back to school already," Gossard said.

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