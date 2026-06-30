As summer heat rises, experts say safety steps start before kids get in the pool

COVINGTON, Ky. — As temperatures climb into the 90s and families head to pools to cool off, water safety experts are reminding parents that drowning can happen quickly and often without warning.

The timing is especially important as communities prepare for the Fourth of July holiday, when many families will be spending time around pools, lakes and other bodies of water.

Covington’s aquatic facilities are now open for the summer season, with free pool passes available for city residents. The city operates Randolph Pool, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and the Latonia Water Park and Splash Pad, giving families affordable ways to beat the heat.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 4,500 people die from unintentional drowning each year in the United States. Another 8,000 people are treated for nonfatal drowning injuries annually. Drowning is also one of the leading causes of death for children between the ages of 1 and 4.

Those statistics are why Cierra Cassidy, a certified Infant Swimming Resource instructor, said she encourages parents to introduce water safety skills early.

“What we teach children is that if an aquatic emergency happens, they immediately roll onto their back to rest and float until help arrives,” Cassidy said. “As they are developmentally ready, they learn to swim, roll back to float and continue swimming to safety.”

Infant Swimming Resource, commonly known as ISR, offers one-on-one lessons that are tailored to each child’s age, developmental readiness and physical abilities. The goal is to teach children how to respond if they unexpectedly end up in the water.

Cassidy said parents should think of ISR as one layer of protection, not a replacement for supervision.

“Nothing can replace active adult supervision,” Cassidy said. “But if every other barrier fails, ISR gives children the skills to self rescue. That’s why it’s so important.”

She also recommends installing fences and alarms around pools, learning CPR and designating one adult to actively watch children anytime they are in or near the water.

Cassidy cautions parents about relying on flotation devices such as puddle jumpers because they can give children a false sense of confidence in the water.

If you are interested in learning more about ISR, just visit ISRNKY.com.