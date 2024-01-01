Email address: sam.harasimowicz@wcpo.com

Phone: 513-919-1118

When did you start working here? July 2024

Where else have you worked? Fellow ABC affiliate KVIA-TV in El Paso, Texas

Where did you go to college? Syracuse University, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Go Orange!!!

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

I love getting to know people in the community, and I have a strong passion for breaking news.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

I have been a producer, reporter and anchor so far in my career, and I'm so fortunate to have experienced all the different ways a newscast gets put on air. I grew up in a proud military family, which helped me take on the fears of moving across the country, something I've down several times in my life.

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I'm new to the area but I love the hustle and excitement of downtown. I can't wait to enjoy Reds and Bengals games!

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: The Office, New Girl, watching the Buffalo Bills/Buffalo Sabres/New York Yankees/San Antonio Spurs break my heart

Movies: When Harry met Sally, The Social Network, Star Wars Episode V, Raiders of the Lost Ark

Music: Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Hip-Hop, any good Musical Theater original cast recording

Apps I can't live without: YouTube, Twitter (X), Spotify