Evacuations ordered for communities along Whitewater River amid widespread flooding

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Evacuations have been ordered for communities along the Whitewater River Thursday night due to the flooding of the river, according to the Dearborn County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Harrison.

A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents in the following areas:

Longnecker

Pinhook

Cranes Run

Barber

Bonnie Lane

Herberts Lane

Cobblestone Court

Stonefield's Lane

Loia Creek Lane

Anyone living along or immediately adjacent to the Whitewater River in Dearborn County

The City of Harrison has issued an evacuation alert for residents in the following areas:



Campbell Road, from State Street to Featherwood Drive



State Street, approximately the first 20 homes north of the Campbell Road intersection and



Featherwood Drive, from Campbell Road to Whippoorwill Drive



Residents in the affected areas should leave immediately and move to a safe location outside the evacuation area.

For Indiana residents, an evacuation shelter will be set up at 9 p.m. at 505 Bielby Road, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025.

For Harrison residents, shelter is available at the Harrison Community Center at 300 George Street.

Anyone with questions is advised to call the EMA at 812-537-8855.

