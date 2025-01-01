Frank Marzullo

For the past 18 years, I’ve had the privilege of waking up Cincinnati — first as a morning meteorologist at another local station, and now here at WCPO 9 as co-anchor of Good Morning Tri-State. Mornings have always been my favorite part of the day, because they’re about more than just headlines and forecasts — they’re about connection. My goal has always been to help the Tri-State start the day informed, prepared, and maybe even smiling before that first cup of coffee.

I grew up in Cleveland and am a proud graduate of Youngstown State University, where I studied communications before beginning my television career at WTAP in West Virginia. From there, I joined WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio, before eventually making my way to the Queen City — a place I now proudly call home. Being here at WCPO is an honor, especially given the station’s history and the icons who came before me. I have great respect for the legacy they’ve built, and I work every day to carry it forward.

Over the years, I’ve really done it all — from landing in a helicopter on Fountain Square to promote Riverfest, to covering the Bengals’ AFC Championship in Kansas City, to traveling with the UC Bearcats to Dallas for the College Football Playoff. I have a special love for Reds Opening Day and the annual parade that kicks off the season.

I’ve also had the responsibility of guiding viewers through some of the Tri-State’s hardest days — staying on the air as we broke the news of Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim’s death, covering the Fifth Third Bank shooting on Fountain Square, the 2012 tornado outbreak in Piner, Kentucky, and the collapse of the casino parking garage during construction.

Since arriving in 2007, I’ve seen and shared in Cincinnati’s incredible progress — from The Banks transforming from a vacant pit to a vibrant hub, to the rebirth of Washington Park, the revitalization of Over-the-Rhine, and the stunning restoration of Music Hall.

My wife Paige and I make our home in Mariemont, where we’re raising my two boys, Leo and Max, her two girls, Harper and Ada — and our beloved dog, Teddy. We love exploring local parks, enjoying Cincinnati’s incredible restaurants, and spending time at the Cincinnati Zoo. I’m also proud to support causes like the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Heart Association, and other charities making a difference in our community.

I’m excited for this new chapter at WCPO — and grateful for every morning I get to share the stories, events, and moments that matter to the Tri-State.