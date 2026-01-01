Logan MacDonald

When did you start working here?

May 2026

Where else have you worked?

KKTV 11 in Colorado Springs, Action News Jax in Jacksonville, FL, and WRTV in Indianapolis, IN.

Where did you go to college?

Virginia Tech

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

When I’m able to cause results and enact actual changes in the community with my stories.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

The people that I’ve met

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

The culture and variety of things to do and explore

All-Time favorites:

TV Shows: "Daredevil," "Breaking Bad," and "The Boys"

Movies: "Across the Spiderverse," "Good Will Hunting," and "La La Land"

Books: "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury and "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison

3 Apps I can't live without: TikTok, Spotify, and the ESPN Fantasy Football app