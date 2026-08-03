'All about change' | Alexandria Pike resurfacing, road reconfiguration underway in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY — Resurfacing work has begun on Alexandria Pike in Campbell County, and drivers can expect single-lane closures during the day until the project wraps up.

The work covers Alexandria Pike from the intersection of I-471/U.S. 27 and Sunset Drive in Highland Heights, through Fort Thomas, ending near Memorial Pointe Drive in Southgate. The resurfacing is expected to be completed before the start of school on Aug. 18.

Chuck Ladwig, a Fort Thomas driver, said the work is long overdue.

WATCH: Road delays expected as resurfacing work begins in Campbell County

Alexandria Pike resurfacing, road reconfiguration underway in Campbell County

"I lived for 35 years in Fort Thomas area, yeah, so the roads could use some resurfacing," Ladwig said.

Another Fort Thomas driver Donna Henry cited the temporary inconveniences caused by the ongoing closures.

"I made a big mistake going through Fort Thomas and should have taken 471 to get here and avoid all of this," Henry said.

Despite the delays, Ladwig said he supports the project.

"I think it'll be worth it. I'm all about change. I got no trouble with that," Ladwig said.

Beyond the resurfacing, a road reconfiguration is also planned on a stretch of Alexandria Pike from South Fort Thomas Ave. to Memorial Pointe Drive. That section will be changed from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the goal is to improve safety by separating turning traffic from through traffic.

Fort Thomas neighbor Cyndi Mendell said she has reservations about the change.

"I like it the way it is. I think it's safe that way," Mendell said.

Her husband, John Mendell, said he supports the reconfiguration but wishes there had been more public notice about the project.

"This is all new to us. I kind of follow what's going on in Fort Thomas here, but this is all a surprise," John Mendell said. "I'm for turn lanes, but let's see what it all entails."

WCPO reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for an interview on the project Monday morning, but they were not available.