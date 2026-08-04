'Just isn't necessary' | Boone County neighbors voice concerns over planned Northern Kentucky Kroger

WALTON, Ky. — Neighbors along Paddock Drive in Boone County are raising concerns about plans for a new Kroger right alongside their neighborhood.

The Boone County Planning Commission is set to vote Aug. 19 on the project, which includes the 99,000-square-foot Kroger and more than 50,000 square feet of additional retail and mixed-use space between Frogtown Connector Road and Paddock Drive.

Judy Randolph, who lives on Paddock Drive, said she's not in favor of the project.

WATCH: Northern Kentucky neighbors speak out about plans for new Kroger in Walton

Boone County neighbors voice concerns over planned Kroger in Northern Kentucky

"It's going to generate a lot more traffic for this area and just the people that live in this subdivision," Randolph said.

Fellow Paddock Drive neighbor Vern Helton said speeding is already a problem on the street.

"You'll notice on this street, nobody does 25 (miles per hour). Nobody. I do, but nobody else does it," Helton said. "It's like a drag strip."

Helton said he believes the new Kroger would make that problem worse. He also questioned the need for another grocery store, pointing out that a Publix is already within walking distance of the proposed location and that there are four more major grocery stores within a six-mile radius.

"I just think it's kind of just a tit tat, tit for tat thing with the Publix. I think it's really what's going on," Helton said.

Randolph agreed that the area does not need another grocery store.

"We have 42, Mall Road, Mount Zion, Walton, Kroger, and then we have Publix down the street. We do not need another grocery store," Randolph said.

"I could walk to (the Publix.) Why do I need another (grocery store) to walk to? It just isn't necessary," Helton said.

Traffic studies have been completed ahead of the project, according to a presentation given in early July. WCPO 9 was sent that study Tuesday by a Boone County Planning Commission member. The study details multiple planned improvements, including added traffic signals and extra turn lanes.

You can find that full traffic study by clicking the link here.

I reached out to project representatives and Kroger for comment but have not yet heard back.