Cincinnati police provide update on kidnapping call turned deadly shooting in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 23-year-old man is dead after two Cincinnati police officers and one Green Township officer shot him following a kidnapping and 45-minute chase Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the incident began around 4 p.m. Saturday, when officers received a call reporting a woman being abducted from her job at Mercy Health - West Hospital. Police say Cromwell was driving the victim's car on Werk Road when officers spotted him headed near Glenway Avenue.

Investigators say Cromwell then led officers on a 45-minute chase before police stopped his car using a SWAT vehicle. Officers released video of Cromwell getting out of the car and lunging at officers with a knife. Officers then opened fire, shooting and killing Cromwell.

WATCH: Cincinnati police explain what led to the deadly confrontation

Police provide update on kidnapping turned deadly shooting in Green Township

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie said the victim described Cromwell's state of mind during the ordeal.

"The victim said that while they were driving around in the car and as he was holding the knife, that he was telling her that he was not going to go to jail," Hennie said. "His comments indirectly were saying it was going to be a suicide by cop."

Police also spoke with Cromwell's family after the shooting, who described his struggles with mental illness.

"They relayed to me that Cromwell was suffering from multiple mental health issues and has made comments several times to the family that he was not going to go to jail and that if he was to die it was going to be by the police," Hennie said.

Cincinnati police also confirmed Cromwell had previously violated a protection order, was on probation for previous abduction and stalking charges and had other active warrants at the time of the incident.

Randy Stockman, a neighbor who lives near where the shooting occurred, said he heard the gunfire.

"It went about 5 or 6 shots I heard and then basically that was about it," Stockman said.

Stockman said the whole ordeal was unexpected in their area.

"You know there's a lot of expensive homes around here and stuff and it's real quiet," Stockman said. "I guess it's getting bad all over the place."

Police confirmed the victim and Cromwell knew each other but did not disclose the nature of their relationship. The Citizen Complaint Authority and Cincinnati Police Department are each conducting separate investigations into the shooting.