'A lot of panic' | Northern Kentucky neighbors picking up the pieces after Tuesday's destructive storms

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Storms swept through Northern Kentucky Tuesday night, leaving residents to clean up downed trees, damaged property, and deal with widespread power outages.

In Newport, a large tree completely took out the intersection of W. 11th Street and Columbia Street. Newport public works crews worked for several hours to clear the debris.

Ethan Snapp, a Newport resident, said he watched the destruction unfold firsthand.

"I heard a lot of noise and when I opened my door, it was pitch black outside and I saw this pole come down and this tree that's probably been here for about 100 years was out of the ground," Snapp recounted. "It got pretty intense for a couple of minutes."

WATCH: Northern Kentucky neighbors picking up the pieces after destructive storms

Northern Kentucky neighbors picking up the pieces after destructive storms

Snapp said it all happened in an instant.

"There was a lot of panic. Kids were like running around and everything, um, but luckily I don't think anybody got injured or anything like that," Snapp said.

On Amsterdam Road in Park Hills, a massive tree fell onto a power line and destroyed a family's entire front porch.

"I had like a covered porch and it got demolished, unfortunately," Ashley Cudnik told WCPO 9 News. "I had a ring camera actually that caught trees and stuff in front of it, but, um, and then it broke that first window there."

Cudnik was not the only Amsterdam Road resident hit hard by the storms. Just a few houses down, neighbor Alyca Williamson's sister's car was struck by a falling branch that went through the back windshield.

"Yeah, that's my little sister's car. She's staying with us as she looks for a job," Williamson explained. "She's an art teacher, so she is looking for a job locally, and her poor car got a branch in the back windshield."

Like many across Northern Kentucky, Williamson was also left without power, with no timeline when the power would be restored, or when the damage would be cleared off her property.

"There were guys here that were going to remove the tree, but they were like, actually we can't until Duke [Energy] comes," Williamson explained Tuesday night. "But now there's another storm coming, so everything is on hold, which is obviously - every step that takes longer is longer until we have power."

Cudnik said she is also navigating the uncertainty left behind by the storm.

"I'm gonna clean up all the glass. With my sister over there, I'm probably gonna go over to her place and take the cats there," Cudnik explained.

Duke Energy's website showed over 10,000 people were left without power across the Northern Kentucky area late Tuesday night. You can check outages in your area by clicking the link here.