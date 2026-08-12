2025 high school graduate from Northern Kentucky killed in waterfall accident in Oregon

BELLEVUE, Ky. — A 2025 high school graduate from Northern Kentucky fell from a waterfall to his death earlier this week while traveling, according to a release from Bellevue Independent Schools.

Superintendent Misty Middleton said in a statement that Zach Mertens graduated from Bellevue High School in 2025.

"This tragic loss has deeply affected our school community, and our thoughts are with Zach's family, classmates, friends and all those who knew and loved him," Middleton wrote.

Provided by Alicia Mertens

Oregon State Police said that Mertens, who's from Burlington, Kentucky, slipped and fell from a waterfall Monday at Silver Falls State Park, which is east of Salem, Oregon.

"While traveling, Zach was involved in a tragic accident involving a waterfall and despite efforts to save him, he could not be revived," Middleton wrote. "We are heartbroken by this sudden and devastating loss."

Oregon State Police said Mertens crossed into a closed-off area to pose for a photograph at the top of the waterfall. While posing for the photo, he slipped and fell about 177 feet, investigators said.

"We recognize that everyone will process this tragedy differently, and we want to ensure that our students, staff and other members of our school community have access to support during this difficult time," Middleton wrote.

Counselors will be available at both the middle and high school for those who need assistance.

"Please keep Zach's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this unimaginable loss," Middleton wrote. "We will continue to support one another and provide care and compassion to those who need it in the days ahead."