Amazon Air Hub marks 5 years in Hebron, celebrates $20B economic impact on Northern Kentucky

HEBRON, KY — Amazon's Air Hub in Hebron is marking five years of operations at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, unveiling new details about its economic impact on the region.

Wednesday morning, Amazon leaders, employees, and local Northern Kentucky organizations gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Mike Berg, Director of KCVG Amazon Air, said the facility has lived up to its founding ambitions.

WATCH: Amazon officials & employees look back on five years of Hebron Amazon Air Hub

Amazon Air Hub marks 5 years in Hebron, celebrates $20 billion economic impact on Northern Kentucky

"When we established this air hub here five years ago, we had a vision, and that was to establish the largest Amazon footprint in the world," Berg said.

Five years later, the Hebron facility remains Amazon's largest in the world.

Julie Pegg, an Amazon Air Hub employee who was born and raised in Erlanger and was one of the facility's very first employees, reflected on what the hub has meant to the community.

"It's absolutely incredible because we didn't have anything like this," Pegg said. "Having this close to my house, close to where I'm born and raised, my daughter has actually worked here before. It's, it's just a great experience."

Amazon's history in Northern Kentucky has not been without controversy. In 2024, WCPO reported when the location was accused of violating federal labor laws. The National Labor Relations Board later found the company guilty of interfering with employees' union activity.

However, Wednesday the company focused on their many successes in the Northern Kentucky area. Among those successes highlighted at the celebration: 19,000 full and part-time jobs created across Kentucky and $20 billion poured into the Boone County economy.

"This is something that we're invested here, embedded here for the long haul, and we look forward to the relationships that come on behalf of all of the Amazon operations we have in Northern Kentucky, greater Cincinnati area," Berg said.

Wednesday, Amazon also donated $100,000 to several organizations working to improve lives in Northern Kentucky.

"That investment will continue to grow and again we're just really excited about what the future holds for Amazon and for the Northern Kentucky region," Berg said.