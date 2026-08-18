'Something should be done' | Northern Kentucky residents, leaders warn about e-bike and e-scooter dangers

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Neighbors and leaders across Northern Kentucky are warning about a growing danger on their roadways: kids riding e-bikes and e-scooters.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, six juveniles under the age of 16 have been hit by vehicles on Boone County roadways so far this year. Five of them were treated for injuries at hospitals, including a 15-year-old girl hit on State Road 20 in Hebron.

WATCH: We talked with residents about their concerns regarding e-bikes and e-scooters

Northern Kentucky residents, leaders warn about e-bike and e-scooter dangers

Body camera video from the Boone County Sheriff's Office captured the teen's statement from inside an ambulance.

"I think the tire ran over my foot or something. I don't know. It happened too fast," the girl said.

In another instance, dash camera video from a deputy's response captured another incident involving a 15-year-old hit by a car while riding an e-scooter in Union in late July.

"It was green. It was a green light," the driver said.

"Which way were you going?" the officer asked.

"Left," the driver said. "I did not see him."

Residents across the region say the behavior they are witnessing on the roads is dangerous.

"They're going faster than the cars ... they're weaving in and out," said John Mendell, a Fort Thomas resident.

Union resident Sheree Nies described similar concerns.

"They cut out in front of cars, they don't stop, they go right through," Nies said.

The safety concerns have prompted many communities to try to pass new regulations. Back in June, Fort Thomas city officials decided to go back to the drawing board after two readings of a proposal to ban e-bikes and high-speed scooters from city sidewalks. The city council revisited the issue again Monday with a first reading of a new ordinance.

"Everybody's gonna say, 'Well, why wasn't something done about this?,'" said Mendell. "Something should be done now."

Part of the challenge with passing new regulations at the local level is the lack of strict guidelines on the state level.

"When these statutes were written, our micro mobility devices were roller skates, bicycles, things like that," said Kentucky state representative Marianne Proctor. "Now they're all electric, and our statutes really don't differentiate that or make it clear, which makes it difficult for counties to do countywide ordinances."

Proctor, who represents Boone County, says it will take a collaborative effort, starting with updating those state guidelines.

"Giving really clear, easier definitions and guidelines for the, the municipalities to figure out what they want their ordinances to be," Proctor said.