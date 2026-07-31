'The heart of Newport' | City leaders look to preserve history of Monmouth Street as redevelopment looms

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Historic Preservation Commission is proposing a new historical overlay for Monmouth Street that would reinforce existing guidelines for how businesses can be renovated, replaced, or changed — based on their historical value.

Newport city commissioner Mike Radwanski said the effort is rooted in a broader question facing the city.

"How do we want to preserve some of that past and what is the right fit for that?" Radwanski said.

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City leaders look to preserve history of Monmouth Street as redevelopment looms

Newport neighbor Brian Malone, who has helped perform historical restorations of properties across Newport, said he supports the proposal.

"I'm really excited about the possibility of a local historic district here in Monmouth Street. Monmouth Street is kind of like the heart of Newport. It's our main street," Malone said.

Malone said his personal investment in Newport's preservation runs deep.

"Restored a house, another house in the East Row, and then a commercial property in another residence on the west side of Newport, which is now a new local historic district as well," Malone told WCPO Friday. "So we felt proud to be able to contribute to that effort as well."

However, a handful of business owners voiced concerns at Wednesday night's Historical Preservation Committee meeting, particularly about the potential impact on property taxes.

Former Newport mayor Jerry Peluso, owner of Peluso's Market, raised concerns about how it could affect property taxes.

"(In) my experience, after a neighborhood has been in the historic district, after it's been voted on 3 to 4 years past that, assessments start to creep up," Peluso said. "And I'm not talking about the standard 8%."

Jeff Schlosser, owner of Schlosser Gunsmithing Co., echoed those concerns.

"When I hear a whole bunch of vacancies on Monmouth Street, there's a cost involved in this overlay," Schlosser said. "I think that's going to have a negative impact on getting those vacancies filled. I recognize it could help."

The Historic Preservation Commission is now collecting public feedback before determining how to move forward.

"I know that they do good work and I fully entrust that they will do the right thing for our constituents," Radwanski said.