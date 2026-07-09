Man injured in Northside transit center shooting in May federally indicted

CINCINNATI — A man who was one of four people wounded by gunfire at a transit center in Northside has been federally indicted, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

On May 26, four people were injured in a shooting in Northside at around 1:51 a.m. Three of those people were taken to hospitals for treatment, while the fourth refused medical treatment, Cincinnati police said.

Now a federal grand jury has indicted 26-year-old Yecowniyah Beal after he was allegedly seen on surveillance videos brandishing a weapon he's not legally allowed to have, federal officials said. Officials said he allegedly possessed a rifle.

Footage viewed by WCPO in May from nearby surveillance cameras shows several people in the transit center parking lot at the time of the shooting. Four cars are parked in spots on the south end of the lot.

At one point, a man gets out of a car holding a long gun and walks north, out of frame. Moments later, another man gets out of a car holding a pistol, then points it in the direction the other man walked, fires several rounds and runs back into a car.

WATCH: Four people injured in Northside shooting

4 people injured in Northside shooting, police say

People are seen running and ducking for cover as one of the parked cars speeds out of the lot. It is unclear if the man holding the long gun also returns fire.

Beal is not charged with injuring any of the victims; federal officials say he was one of the four people shot that night. He is charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, which is a federal crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Federal officials said Beal's previous criminal history showed an attempted felonious assault charge after he shot a person in the leg outside of a nightclub before firing his weapon into the air; officials said he also has two other weapons-related convictions.

"We continue to track all shootings in Cincinnati and will bring federal charges against those involved whenever we can," said U.S. Attorney Dominick Gerace II, in a press release. "Our determination to reduce violent crime in this city remains steadfast."