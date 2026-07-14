Coroner: 12-year-old boy seriously injured in Florence crash has died

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 12-year-old boy who was seriously hurt in a crash on Industrial Road in Florence on July 6 has died from his injuries, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office reports 12-year-old Camden Hunter died Monday from injuries he received in the crash. He died at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the report says.

The crash also killed 55-year-old Shirley Hadden, of Cincinnati. A third passenger in Hadden's vehicle, a 70-year-old woman, was taken to UC Medical Center with injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Indistrial Road around 4:15 p.m. on July 6.

Deputies found that Hadden was driving a 2020 Honda Fit northbound while exiting a parking lot on Industrial Road, and when Hadden attempted to turn left from the parking lot and cross both eastbound lanes to travel west, she pulled into the path of a 2018 Hyundai Sonata that was being driven by a 52-year-old woman from Erlanger.

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Hadden was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence, where she was pronounced dead the same day, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies also said the 52-year-old driver of the Hyundai was transported to UC Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles involved were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred.