Final farewell to Simon Leis: Remembering a public servant devoted to family, faith and duty

CINCINNATI — The sounds of bagpipes, military honors and church bells echoed through downtown Cincinnati Friday as dozens gathered to say goodbye to a man whose influence on Hamilton County spanned generations.

Former Hamilton County prosecutor, judge and longtime sheriff Simon Leis Jr. was remembered not simply for the public offices he held over more than four decades, but for the discipline, conviction and unwavering sense of duty that defined both his career and his personal life.

A funeral procession traveled Friday morning from B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home in Green Township to the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, where family members, law enforcement officers, elected officials and members of the public filled the historic church to honor Leis.

Leis died June 27 after a four-year battle with stage four cancer. He was 92.

WATCH: Loved ones give their final farewell to Simon Leis

Loved ones gather to say their goodbyes to Simon Leis

Leis' career began in the U.S. Marine Corps before he entered law. He became a Hamilton County prosecutor in 1971 after Melvin G. Rueger resigned to become a judge. He later served as a Hamilton County Common Pleas judge before becoming sheriff in 1987, a position he held for 25 years until retiring in 2013.

Inside the cathedral, the stories painted a fuller portrait than the public often saw: a Marine who never stopped living by the Corps' values, a father whose daughters called him larger than life, a grandfather who loved pulling children across lakes on inner tubes and a husband whose final spoken words were to tell his wife of 70 years, "Margie, I love you."

His granddaughter, Bailey, described him as a man whose many roles — Marine, prosecutor, judge, sheriff and family patriarch — were all rooted in the same guiding principles.

"He lived his life with a set of values and characteristics that were persistent," she said, describing justice, loyalty and faith as the constants that shaped every chapter of his life.

Those themes echoed throughout the nearly two-hour service.

Leis' daughters reflected on the father they knew away from the courtroom and public spotlight — one who insisted on family dinners, made elaborate Sunday breakfasts, surprised his children with late-night White Castle runs after campaign events and spent summers creating memories with his grandchildren.

Julie Raleigh, reading what she said was the final speech her father wrote before entering hospice four years earlier, delivered one final message in his own words.

"If I've left anything behind, I hope it's the example of a man who tried to do what was right, even when it wasn't popular," Raleigh read.

In his final speech, Leis acknowledged that some of his decisions had drawn criticism during his career but said he had never taken an oath "to win a popularity contest."

"I took an oath before God to uphold the law, protect this community and serve with dignity," the speech said.

He urged loved ones not to dwell on his death but instead to embrace family, faith and integrity.

"When you think of me, don't remember the headlines or the controversies," Raleigh read. "Remember that I loved my family, I loved Hamilton County, this city, our great country, and I loved my God."

Those who worked alongside Leis said the message reflected the man they knew.

Current Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey credited Leis with establishing many of the traditions and expectations that continue inside the sheriff's office today.

She said Leis introduced a military bearing that emphasized professionalism, discipline and respect for the public.

"He insisted that each one of us express to the public that we were public servants first," McGuffey said after the service. "That is exactly what all of us have embodied."

Although the two often stood on opposite sides politically, McGuffey said they shared a commitment to public safety that transcended politics.

"When you don this uniform, there is a certain respect you give to those who came before you and those who will come after you," McGuffey said. "When you are focused on a common goal — public safety and service to your community — that bonds you."

Former Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers called Leis "a giant among men," sharing a story of deputies who straightened up whenever they appeared before him.

She said his leadership, discipline and high expectations became a model for generations of public servants.

"I think his legacy will last forever in our community," Powers said. "He inspired people to serve and to leave the community better than they found it."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who attended the funeral, remembered Leis as a man whose reputation rested on more than the offices he held.

"When you think of Si, I think of integrity, honesty and moral code," DeWine said. "He always followed it."

DeWine said Leis' greatest legacy extended beyond public office.

"The first legacy we all leave behind is our family," DeWine said. "He set a very high bar for how a public official should conduct themselves — with integrity and honesty."

The turnout reflected both parts of Leis' life.

Rows of deputies, police officers and honor guards stood alongside children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and lifelong friends. Current and former public officials joined ordinary residents whose lives intersected with Leis during his decades in public office.

The family requested that memorial donations be made to Madi's House, the nonprofit founded by Julie Raleigh and her husband, WCPO Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh.

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