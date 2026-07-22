'Inundated with calls'| Restoration crews respond to overwhelming demand after repeat flooding

CINCINNATI — Cleanup crews worked around the clock Wednesday as businesses and homeowners across Cincinnati continued recovering from a second round of flash flooding that overwhelmed neighborhoods already saturated just days earlier.

Along Edwards Road in Hyde Park, restoration companies raced to remove standing water, dry buildings and prevent long-term damage.

For Calloway Cleaning & Restoration, the repeated flooding created what owner Michelle Calloway described as a "surge" event — the kind of natural disaster that sends phones ringing nonstop and crews scrambling to meet overwhelming demand.

"We're inundated with calls," Calloway said. "We have about 12 jobs going on currently, a waiting list of about 30 to 40, and we're continually getting calls from homeowners. We can only take on so many jobs."

The company's employees have been working in rotating shifts around the clock to respond to as many flooded properties as possible, Calloway said.

WATCH: Businesses begin long recovery after repeat flash flooding swamps Hyde Park

Businesses begin long recovery after repeat flash flooding swamps Hyde Park

The flooding marked the second time in just a few days that water rushed through parts of Hyde Park, turning Edwards Road into a lake and flooding businesses and residences.

By coincidence, Calloway crews were already working just minutes away on another flood restoration project when the latest storm hit.

"We were maybe two or three minutes away," said Stephen Soard, a restoration technician with the company. "The job we were on actually started flooding, so we were able to move those guys over here and help alleviate all this water. We wanted to get here and get all that moisture out as quickly as possible."

That quick response, Soard said, can make a significant difference.

Restoration crews deployed industrial air movers and commercial dehumidifiers designed to remove moisture trapped inside walls, flooring and other building materials to prevent additional damage from developing.

"Our biggest goal is to stop any secondary loss from happening," Soard said. "We know the water came in. We know materials got affected. We can deal with that. But we want to stop walls from wicking up water and prevent further damage."

The equipment typically remains in place for three to five days while technicians monitor moisture levels and gradually dry the structure.

The danger, however, extends beyond wet drywall and damaged flooring.

Calloway said many people mistakenly assume floodwater is simply rainwater.

"What people are thinking is we've got all this rainwater coming in, which seems safe," she said. "But what they're not thinking about is the sewage backing up because it can't handle all the water. So we've got rainwater mixed with sewage water, and that makes it a much bigger health risk for families and businesses."

The contaminated water can expose people to bacteria and other harmful contaminants in addition to creating conditions for mold growth if buildings are not dried quickly.

"If we get there within that window, we can stop mold and other secondary damage from happening," Soard said. "We're putting antimicrobial treatments down and pulling the moisture out of the structure."

Both Calloway and Soard urged homeowners not to enter flooded basements or attempt electrical repairs themselves.

"The biggest thing is safety," Soard said. "Don't go down into your basement. Don't try to plug your sump pump in. Call a professional and let us handle it."

Despite having worked on hurricanes and other major disasters throughout his career, Soard said the repeated flooding in Hyde Park stood out because of how quickly it happened again.

"I didn't expect that to happen again within such a short period of time," he said. "I think it surprised everybody."

As cleanup continues across Greater Cincinnati, restoration companies say the need still outweighs the available crews.

Calloway said her company completed about a dozen jobs in Hyde Park on Tuesday alone, while dozens more property owners remained on a waiting list, hoping help would arrive before moisture and contamination caused even greater damage.

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