'The most dangerous spot' | Deadly Boone County crash renews concerns along busy corridor, prompts review

A recent deadly crash that left one woman dead and seriously injured three others — including a child — is renewing concerns about safety along one of Northern Kentucky's busiest commercial corridors.

The two-car crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday on Industrial Road in front of the BidFTA auction warehouse. The stretch of road lies within unincorporated Boone County.

Investigators determined Shirley Hadden, 55, of Cincinnati, was attempting to turn left out of the warehouse parking lot when she pulled into the path of an oncoming car, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Hadden died at the hospital. The other driver and Hadden's two passengers were also taken to area hospitals, including a 12-year-old who officials say suffered life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: We spoke with someone who calls the section of road "the most dangerous spot" in the area

Deadly Boone County crash renews concerns along busy corridor, prompts safety review

For Ron Pelfrey, who has worked near the crash site for several years, Monday's collision was heartbreaking but not entirely surprising.

Pelfrey said traffic along the corridor has increased significantly since the BidFTA location opened, particularly during the afternoon. Pelfrey said he frequently witnesses drivers attempting to make left turns across multiple lanes of traffic.

"I've only told people that this is the most dangerous spot in Florence," Pelfrey said. "Repeatedly, over and over and over, I've seen how close people come to getting hit."

Pelfrey believes many drivers, particularly those unfamiliar with the area, underestimate the speed of traffic while attempting to cross the four-lane road. He said he would like transportation officials to consider changes that would limit certain turning movements to prevent future close calls.

Not far away on Industrial Road, yellow road dividers are installed to prevent drivers from turning left into and out of Thornton's gas station.

"I think it's going to take a couple more people who, unfortunately, get hurt before changes are made," Pelfrey said.

Following Monday's crash, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it plans to evaluate the roadway.

"(Monday's) crash is tragic, and our hearts go out to those involved and their loved ones," the agency said in a statement.

The cabinet said it routinely reviews crash data to identify potential safety improvements and will assess crash history and roadway conditions along Industrial Road, also known as KY 1829, after the sheriff's office completes its investigation.

KYTC said any future action will be based on the findings of that review.

"If they put the dividers in, just like they did down the street, people are going to be upset. That's going to take another second or two to get in," Pelfrey said. "But it's going to keep people safe."