LUDLOW, Ky. — A social media post from Ludlow's mayor turned dozens of resident complaints into road repairs within days, offering a small victory for a community that says deteriorating conditions along Kentucky Route 8 have become impossible to ignore.

Mayor Sarah Thompson recently asked residents to identify potholes and other hazards along the state-maintained roadway by sharing specific locations, descriptions and photos. She told residents she would compile the reports and send them directly to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Within days, that happened.

Thompson said she submitted every report she received to KYTC District 6, which responded that the locations had been entered into its maintenance system and forwarded to supervisors for review.

WATCH: Dangerous potholes on Route 8 draw attention — and repairs — in Ludlow

Dangerous potholes on KY Route 8 draw attention, repairs in Ludlow

"Thank you so much for gathering these locations," KYTC told the mayor in a written response. "I've put them into our database for our maintenance crews to address as they're able to. I've asked the maintenance supervisor to review and make the necessary repairs to improve road conditions."

Maintenance crews were on KY 8 Thursday patching some of the roadway's worst potholes after the locations were elevated on the agency's maintenance priority list. Some rough spots remain, including under the train bridge leaving Ludlow for Covington.

For residents like William McGuire, who has lived along Route 8 for about two decades and rides his motorcycle on the road every day, the repairs are welcome — but unlikely to solve what he believes is a much larger problem.

"I dodge them. That's all I do all day — dodge potholes," McGuire said.

He said the deteriorating pavement forces drivers, especially motorcyclists, to weave around holes and broken pavement, sometimes into opposing traffic.

"I've had close calls on this road every time I ride it," McGuire said. "Every time. I'm just dodging cars going around stuff, and I go around stuff, and you just hope you don't meet."

McGuire said he believes temporary pothole repairs provide only short-term relief.

"They patch them. Within a week, that's not going to be there. That's all coming right back out," he said. "They can't maintain the road. There's no way because as soon as they pave them, within six months they got potholes, you know, and they spend all that money. They're not going to come through."

Instead, McGuire said the roadway needs more extensive reconstruction before being resurfaced.

"You've got to go through and restructure it all, and then pave it. It might help," McGuire said.

Thompson acknowledged that KY 8 is not currently scheduled for resurfacing, but said the community's feedback helped move maintenance concerns forward.

"This is exactly why community involvement matters," Thompson wrote in a social media post after hearing back from KYTC. "While Route 8 is not currently scheduled for resurfacing, your reports have helped prioritize these locations for maintenance review."

She encouraged residents to continue reporting additional potholes and roadway hazards so she can share them directly with transportation officials.

KYTC said it addresses roadway concerns as resources allow and confirmed crews were able to repair several reported locations after receiving the mayor's list.

You can report road hazards that need attention on KYTC's online portal.

The agency said KY 8 was not selected for resurfacing this year because state highways are evaluated annually, ranked by priority and funded according to available state dollars.

For McGuire, who said increasing traffic and heavy trucks continue to take a toll on the roadway, the latest repairs are a step in the right direction — but not the finish line.

"At least someone's trying," he said. "I give them that. That's more than what they usually do."