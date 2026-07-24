One year ago, a violent fight in the heart of downtown Cincinnati thrust the city into the national spotlight, sparked intense debate over public safety and led to months of criminal prosecutions, policy changes and leadership shifts.

The brawl, which erupted outside LoVe on Fourth Street near Elm Street in the early morning hours of July 26, 2025, remains one of the most high-profile incidents in recent Cincinnati history. While the viral cellphone videos circulated the world within hours, the city's response continued long after the headlines faded.

What happened

Police said the fight began as a verbal confrontation between two groups before escalating into a violent melee.

Videos posted to social media showed multiple people punching and kicking one another while bystanders watched, recorded and, in some cases, cheered. Several people were knocked unconscious.

The footage quickly drew national attention, prompting commentary from politicians, media personalities and millions of viewers online.

WATCH: One year after downtown Cincinnati brawl, criminal cases near end as city points to changes in public safety

One year after downtown Cincinnati brawl: what has changed?

As criticism mounted over the police response, then-Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge defended officers' actions, explaining investigators learned about the fight through a single 911 call despite the large crowd gathered downtown.

"For us to get only one phone call of this incident is unacceptable in this city," Theetge said days after the brawl.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and interviewed numerous witnesses, determining the viral cellphone clips represented only a portion of the encounter.

Investigators said the surveillance video captured what happened before the first punches were thrown, helping detectives identify those involved and piece together the sequence of events.

What came next

The investigation stretched over several weeks as detectives analyzed video evidence from businesses, city cameras and social media posts.

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted seven defendants on felony charges that included aggravated riot, felonious assault and assault. An eighth defendant, Alex Tchervinski, who police also identified as one of the victims, was later charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after investigators alleged he struck another man during the opening moments of the confrontation.

Five defendants ultimately pleaded guilty to reduced charges that included aggravated riot, assault, theft and disorderly conduct. One defendant was ruled incompetent to stand trial.

Tchervinski's case was dismissed after key prosecution witnesses failed to appear for trial. One remaining case is still pending following delays related to changes in legal counsel.

Throughout the court proceedings, prosecutors repeatedly pointed to surveillance video that showed events not visible in the viral recordings, arguing it provided a more complete picture of how the confrontation unfolded.

The brawl also became a catalyst for broader conversations about downtown safety. Business owners questioned whether enough officers were assigned to the Central Business District during peak weekend hours, while city leaders fielded criticism over police staffing levels and response times.

What's changed

In the months that followed, Cincinnati officials rolled out several initiatives aimed at preventing similar violence.

The Cincinnati Police Department increased high-visibility patrols in the CBD during busy weekend nights and special events. Officers were assigned to more proactive foot patrols and directed to focus on areas where large crowds regularly gather after bars close.

Police said maintaining a highly visible presence continues to be a priority. Walking patrols have increased by more than 1,000% over the past year, and bike patrols have expanded significantly as well, the department said.

The department also expanded coordination with Downtown Cincinnati Inc., bar owners, restaurants, private security teams and other public safety partners to improve communication about crowd conditions and identify potential problems before they escalated.

City leaders created a public safety working group that brought together police, downtown stakeholders and community leaders to examine everything from staffing levels to traffic patterns, lighting, security cameras and late-night crowd management.

"Our Real Time Crime Center monitors cameras around the clock, and our nationally recognized Drone Unit provides additional aerial awareness to help us respond more quickly and effectively when incidents occur," a CPD spokesperson said.

The fallout extended beyond operational changes.

In October 2025, City Manager Sheryl Long placed Theetge on paid administrative leave pending an independent review of her leadership. The decision came just weeks after another high-profile downtown shooting intensified scrutiny over the department's response to violent crime and its relationship with City Hall.

The city hired the law firm Frost Brown Todd to conduct the review. After interviewing Theetge and dozens of current and former employees, the firm concluded she had "not been an effective leader," citing concerns about communication, collaboration and organizational culture within the Cincinnati Police Department. The report found departments had become siloed under her leadership and said a majority of those interviewed did not believe she could effectively return as chief.

In April 2026, Long terminated Theetge, saying "a change in leadership is necessary for the department moving forward."

Mayor Aftab Pureval publicly supported the decision, saying he had grown frustrated with what he described as a lack of collaboration and delays in implementing the city's downtown public safety initiatives, including expanded officer details. He also said Theetge had sought a $7.5 million separation agreement before her dismissal, which the city rejected.

Theetge has vigorously disputed the city's findings. Through her attorney, she called the investigation unfair and politically motivated, arguing she had become a scapegoat for broader public safety concerns. She has appealed her termination and announced plans to sue the City of Cincinnati, Pureval and Long, alleging her dismissal was unlawful.

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