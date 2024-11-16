Pete Rose Way, Riverside Drive reopens after Big Mac Bridge fire closure

CINCINNATI — Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive has reopened as inspections wrap up on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge's repairs, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced.

ODOT said crews removed barriers and Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive reopened to traffic late Saturday afternoon. While the roadways and their sidewalks have reopened, the parking lot underneath the "Big Mac Bridge" will remain closed to keep the area secure for safety reasons, ODOT said.

The reopening of the roadways comes 15 days after a massive fire broke out underneath the bridge early Friday, Nov. 1. The fire started at the 1,000 Hands Playground at Sawyer Point Park and caused damage to various materials on the bridge, including steel beams. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a state of emergency last week "due to the dangerous conditions and damages."

All southbound lanes of I-471 remain closed on the bridge, with one northbound lane also shut down for safety reasons.

Crews also removed the damaged sign truss in the southbound lanes Saturday.

Happening RN: Crews are securing the highway sign on the Southbound side of the Big Mac Bridge - gearing up for removal. @WCPO https://t.co/UKlFtz2DqY pic.twitter.com/CRvc4peETy — Krizia Williams (@krizia_williams) November 16, 2024

On Friday, ODOT said Cincinnati and KYTC made changes to other traffic patterns to help with the increased flow of traffic on roads due to detours.

ODOT said Cincinnati adjusted traffic signal timing at "key intersections" and that engineers in Covington also made some signal adjustments. Those changes can be found here.

Here's what you should avoid if you're coming in or out of Cincinnati:

Ohio closures:



I-71 Liberty Street access to I-471

5th Street access to I-471

US-50 East and West access to I-471 (U.S. 50 remains open to thru traffic.)

Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive under the approach

ODOT is diverting southbound I-471 traffic from Ohio by way of I-71 and I-75 South.

Regarding the bridge's construction, ODOT said engineers finished their up-close inspections of the bridge Saturday after several shoring towers were installed to assess the repairs. ODOT said its team will now review the inspection findings to determine how much of the damaged area needs to be removed or replaced.

Kathleen Fuller, spokesperson for ODOT, said the bridge is ODOT's "biggest project" right now.

"All of our efforts are concentrated on repairing the bridge and getting it reopened to traffic," Fuller said.