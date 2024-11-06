Gov. Mike DeWine declares state of emergency in Hamilton County after Big Mac Bridge fire

CINCINNATI — Gov. Mike DeWine has declared a state of emergency in Hamilton County after the fire that damaged part of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

DeWine announced the state of emergency Wednesday "due to the dangerous conditions and damages."

On Friday, Nov. 1 around 3:30 a.m., the 1,000 Hands Playground in Sawyer Point Park caught on fire, causing part of the bridge to burn. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials said no one was injured and there were no hazardous materials burnt, but the entire southbound side of the bridge from Cincinnati to Northern Kentucky is shut down indefinitely. One northbound lane is also shut down while repairs are underway.

A release from ODOT said that designs are being finalized for the shoring towers that will stabilize the bridge, with construction planned to begin at the end of the week.

DeWine enacting a state of emergency allows for crews and officials to use "federal funding from the Federal Emergency Relief Program for immediate repairs and to reopen the highway as soon as safely possible."

Currently, traffic is being diverted in several ways.

Sections of Sawyer Point reopened Wednesday after the fire completely shut down park down.

The western lawn, the southern pathway and the pickleball/tennis courts at Sawyer Point are all now available for visitors to use. The area under the damaged part of the bridge will remain closed to the public until deemed safe by Cincinnati Parks and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).