I-471 bridge fire repair update: Shoring towers all installed to begin repair assessment

CINCINNATI — All six shoring towers have been installed underneath the southbound lanes of I-471 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.

The towers will allow the Ohio Department of Transportation and contractor to inspect and assess what repairs are needed after a massive fire broke out underneath the bridge two weeks ago.

Inspections are scheduled to take place Friday, and ODOT said structural engineers will be doing an "in-depth, up-close inspection of the entire structure to determine how extensive the damage is and how much work and material will be needed for the repairs."

While crews assess repairs, Cincinnati and KYTC are making changes to other traffic patterns to help support the increase in traffic flow on roads that are detours from SB I-471.

ODOT said Cincinnati adjusted traffic signal timing at "key intersections" and that engineers in Covington also made some signal adjustments. ODOT did not provide specifics of where exactly those signal adjustments were made.

ODOT said next week engineers in Kentucky will install new controllers in traffic cabinets throughout Covington that were actually scheduled to be installed later this year, but have been expedited due to the ongoing emergency repair on I-471. Those controllers "will provide real-time traffic data to help make long-term improvements to signal timing," ODOT said.

You should still plan for longer drive times if you're trying to travel southbound over the Ohio River, especially at rush hour.

Here's what you should avoid if you're coming in or out of Cincinnati:

Ohio closures:



I-71 Liberty Street access to I-471

5th Street access to I-471

US-50 East and West access to I-471 (U.S. 50 remains open to thru traffic.)

Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive under the approach

ODOT is diverting southbound I-471 traffic from Ohio by way of I-71 and I-75 South.

While Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive is closed under the approach, drivers traveling east on Pete Rose Way may use Eggleston Street. Westbound Riverside Drive traffic will go to U.S. 50.

Info via ODOT