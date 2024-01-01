Email Address: alex.null@wcpo.com

Phone: (513) 919-1126

When did you start working here? October 2024

Where else have you worked? Before joining WCPO, I worked as an MMJ at WPTA in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Where did you go to college? Indiana University in Bloomington

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work?

Having the opportunity to share people’s stories and life experiences. I pride myself in being able to connect and advocate for people in the community. I always aim to help people, and I hope that sharing one person’s story can, in turn, help others as well.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

Personally, I’m proud of the progress that I’ve made as a person over the past couple of years. I’m also proud of what I've accomplished as a journalist, and hope to continue getting better every day!

What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I’ve only been here for a short time, but I’m already excited to call this home! I’m originally from Indianapolis, so not too far, but I still need to further explore the area and learn about the best parts of the Tri-State!

All-Time favorites:

Apps I can't live without: YouTube, Twitter

Food? Italian!

Music? Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan

TV Shows: The Office, How I Met Your Mother, Game of Thrones

Movies: Inception, Silence of the Lambs, The Shawshank Redemption, Shutter Island, Prisoners

Sports: Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, Indiana Hoosiers & Michigan Wolverines (yes both!) and hopefully soon the Reds!