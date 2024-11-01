Watch Now
Cincinnati bridge fire: Detours, closures near Daniel Carter Beard Bridge

During the 11 a.m. press conference, Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley said the fire burned very hot, in part because there were several fuel sources burning. Materials in the playground, including wood, rubber and plastic, contributed to how hot it burned, he said.
CINCINNATI — All lanes of I-471 are closed at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge after a fire engulfed Sawyer Point Park, spreading to and damaging the bridge early Friday morning.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes may be able to re-open soon, but the southbound side could remain closed for an extended amount of time. The Cincinnati Bengals are already encouraging fans to arrive early and expect delays due to portions of I-471 likely remaining closed through Sunday.

Here's what you should avoid if you're coming in or out of Cincinnati:

Ohio closures:

  • I-71 Liberty Street access to I-471
  • 5th Street access to I-471
  • S. 50 East and West access to I-471 (U.S. 50 remains open to thru traffic.)
  • Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive under the approach

ODOT is diverting southbound I-471 traffic from Ohio by way of I-71 and I-75 South.

While Pete Rose Way/Riverside Drive is closed under the approach, drivers traveling east on Pete Rose Way may use Eggleston Street. Westbound Riverside Drive traffic will go to U.S. 50.

Kentucky closures:

  • Northbound I-471 at I-275 interchange
  • Alexandria Pike (U.S. 27) exit
  • Grand Avenue (KY 1892) exit
  • Memorial Parkway (KY 1120) exit
  • Dave Cowens Drive (KY 8X) exit

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers who usually take the bridge to Ohio to use I-275 eastbound or westbound.

Officials are expected to provide an update on the bridge and current closures at 5 p.m. Friday. We'll update this story with more information as it is received.

