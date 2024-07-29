Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sycamore HS alumnus Carson Foster wins bronze medal for 400m individual medley

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Paris Olympics Swimming
Carson Foster
Paris Olympics Swimming
Paris Olympics Swimming
Posted at
and last updated

PARIS — One of the Tri-State's top athletes is shining bright at the 2024 Olympic summer games in Paris.

Sycamore High School alumnus Carson Foster earned himself the bronze medal in the men's 400m individual medley (IM) on Sunday.

Foster, a Texas Longhorn, Mason native and product of the Mason Manta Rays swam the 400m IM in a time of 4:08.66 to secure the bronze medal in the highly competitive match. Foster finished an astounding .04 behind Matsushita Tomoyuki's 4:08.62, who is taking the silver medal back to Japan.

France's own Leon Marchand took home the gold when he completed the event in 4:02.95.

Carson Foster is just one of the Tri-State's Olympic hopefuls. A complete list is available here.

Foster secured himself the spot on the summer Olympic team after qualifying this past June at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.

More sports:
Rays score twice in the 8th for 2-1 victory over the Reds Simone Biles shakes off injury to dominate during Olympic gymnastics qualifying Jackson, Díaz hit consecutive 5th-inning homers and Rays beat Reds 4-0

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
WCPO 9 Cincinnati Latest Headlines | July 28, 7am
Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins seen running drills at Day 1 of Bengals training camp
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
The story behind Joe Burrow's new hair
Joe Burrow speaks after Day 1 of Bengals training camp
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City expected to be named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
Business indicators are pointing up for the All Star game in Phoenix
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
EA Sports releases highly anticipated 'College Football 25' video game
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!