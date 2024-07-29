Sycamore HS alumnus Carson Foster wins bronze medal for 400m individual medley

PARIS — One of the Tri-State's top athletes is shining bright at the 2024 Olympic summer games in Paris.

Sycamore High School alumnus Carson Foster earned himself the bronze medal in the men's 400m individual medley (IM) on Sunday.

Foster, a Texas Longhorn, Mason native and product of the Mason Manta Rays swam the 400m IM in a time of 4:08.66 to secure the bronze medal in the highly competitive match. Foster finished an astounding .04 behind Matsushita Tomoyuki's 4:08.62, who is taking the silver medal back to Japan.

France's own Leon Marchand took home the gold when he completed the event in 4:02.95.

Carson Foster is just one of the Tri-State's Olympic hopefuls. A complete list is available here.

Foster secured himself the spot on the summer Olympic team after qualifying this past June at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis.