Sycamore HS grad qualifies for swimming event at 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Sycamore High School graduate is headed to the Paris Olympics.

Carson Foster, 22, will compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics after appearing at the U.S. Olympic Trials for swimming at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Mason native won the the men's 400m IM to punch his ticket to Paris for his first-ever Olympics. Foster swam it in 4:07.64.

He wins the men's 400m IM to punch his ticket to Paris. #SwimTrials24 pic.twitter.com/KMyneellHk — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 17, 2024

Following Foster was Chase Kalisz, who swam the 400 IM at 4:09.39.

Foster's heading to the Olympics three years after he placed third at the 2021 Olympic Trials.

After his win, Foster told broadcasters that the first thing he thought of was his family and friends that were there supporting him.

"I have probably 25 family and friends in the stands, and I just wish I could jump that fence and go hug them and be with them," Foster said.

Foster is a former Mason Manta Ray and currently a junior at the University of Texas.

Foster isn't the only swimmer from the Tri-State headed to Paris.

Mariah Denigan, who was born and raised in the Walton area, specializes in open water swimming and is part of the U.S. National Team.

She qualified for the Olympics after her performance in the 10K open water event at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar in February.

The Summer Olympics kick off July 26.