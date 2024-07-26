Cincinnati area athletes head to Paris: Who to watch in the 2024 Summer Olympics

CINCINNATI — It's that time again — time to cheer for our country and tear up at the emotional backstories and exciting triumphs of athletes we may have never known outside of the Olympic Games. But this year, you might know more than a few members of Team USA thanks to their Tri-State ties.

Here's a list of local athletes in this year's Olympics and some information on when they'll compete:

Cristina Castagna — Rowing

A Cincinnati native, Castagna will compete in her first Olympics starting July 29 as she and Dayton's Molly Bruggeman compete in the Women's Eight.

Since she decided to try out for her high school team as a freshman, the University of Washington alum has competed in the NCAA Women's Rowing Championships — finishing second in 2023 — and multiple world competitions — finishing third at the 2024 World Rowing Cup II.

Mariah Denigan — Swimming

Walton native Mariah Denigan will compete in the Women's 10K at the Paris Olympics — her first-ever Olympic appearance.

The 21-year-old Indiana University student-athlete grew up swimming with the Florence Hammerheads. She most recently finished sixth in the 2024 World Championships, qualifying her for this year's games. She is only the fifth American female to qualify for the 10K at the Olympics. The open water swim will be Aug. 8.

Carson Foster — Swimming

Sycamore High School graduate Carson Foster will go to his first-ever Olympic Games after winning the Men's 200M and 400M IM at the Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium earlier this summer. The wins came three years after he placed third in the 400IM during the previous trials, keeping him out of Tokyo.

The Texas Longhorn competed with the Mason Manta Rays in his youth. He's medaled eight times in World Championships, including nabbing the silver in the 200M IM this year. Heats for the Men's 400M IM take place July 28 while 200M IM heats are Aug. 1.

Max Holt — Volleyball

A member of the U.S. National Team since 2009, Cincinnati native Max Holt returns to the Olympics for a third time this year. The 6-foot-10 Penn State alum previously won a bronze in Rio.

The U.S. will begin its Olympic journey with group play on July 27. Holt's Team USA bio is chock-full of Cincinnati references, including a nod to his favorite athlete — Chad Johnson.

Rose Lavelle — Soccer

Lavelle's Olympic journey has already begun as the U.S. Women's National Team played their first game Thursday, defeating Zambia 3-0. This is the Mount Notre Dame alum's second Olympic Games, first appearing for the U.S. at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal.

While the USWNT is known for its dominance, no player on this roster has won an Olympic gold medal, so best believe they're passionate about returning to the top of the podium.

Mason Parris — Wrestling

After a storied high school and collegiate career, Mason Parris is heading to the Olympics for the first time. Parris was a three-sport athlete at Lawrenceburg High School, winning three state titles in wrestling before going to the University of Michigan, where he won a Big Ten and NCAA Division I championship.

Parris won bronze at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships, qualifying him for the Olympic trials where he won both matches to make Team USA. Men's Freestyle 125kg eliminations will take place Aug. 9.

For UC and Xavier fans, there are also plenty of athletes representing your alma mater to cheer for. Members of Team USA include:

