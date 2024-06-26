Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle headed to the 2024 Paris Olympics with USWNT

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle is headed to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The 29-year-old soccer player will be part of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team, USWNT Manager Emma Hayes announced Wednesday.

The 2024 games will be Lavelle's second Olympics appearance. She first appeared for the U.S. at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. During the Tokyo Olympics, Lavelle appeared in all six games the U.S. played before winning the bronze medal. Lavelle scored one goal during the 2020 Olympics, in a 6-1 group stage win over New Zealand.

Lavelle, who graduated from Mount Notre Dame High School, first made her first USWNT appearance in 2017 during the SheBelieves Cup before she was named to the national roster for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

For the 2024 Olympics, the midfielder, who has a mural dedicated to her at The Banks, is among eight returning players from the 2020 games.

Of the players on the 18-player roster, four of them are going to see their first world championship. Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan will all see their third Olympic games after being named to the roster.

"Making an Olympic roster is a huge privilege and an honor and there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process among the players and that there were difficult choices, especially considering how hard everyone has worked over the past 10 months," Hayes said in a statement from the roster announcement.

Longtime USWNT mainstay Alex Morgan, who is a three-time Olympian and two-time Women's World Cup winner, was notably left off the roster.

In a press conference Wednesday, Hayes said she "wanted to go in another direction" with this Olympics roster, according to the Associated Press. The manager, who is in her first year with the USWNT, said it wasn't easy making the decision regardless. Prior to the USWNT, Hayes was across the pond with Chelsea Women for 12 years, winning the FA Women's Super League seven times.

Here is the full 2024 U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team roster:



Goalkeepers (2): Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6): Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

Midfielder (5): Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario

Forward (5): Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson

Alternates: Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, midfielder Hal Hershfelt, midfielder Croix Bethune and forward Lynn Williams.

The U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team will play for the first time on July 8 in New Jersey in preparation to face Mexico on July 13. The team will then play in the 2024 Send-Off Maatch on July 16 against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C.

The team will open Group B play for the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 25 — one day before opening ceremonies.