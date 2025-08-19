Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coach Miller: Jizzle James removed from UC basketball team due to 'personal matter'

Cincinnati guard Jizzle James drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa.
CINCINNATI — Jizzle James, an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season, is no longer on the University of Cincinnati's men's basketball team, head coach Wes Miller announced.

In a statement, Miller said James "has been dealing with personal issues" this summer and was removed from the team in July.

"He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time," Miller said in part.

James led Cincinnati in points and assists per game in his sophomore year, starting all 35 games for the Bearcats.

Named after his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, the 6-foot-3 guard went by "Jizzle" — an alter ego he and his father created.

"I was creating a monster with that name right there. We had to create something special. We had my same name. I always tell him that’s his alter ego, when he turns into Jizzle he turns into a whole other person," Edgerrin James told us in 2024.

James had made multiple social media posts in connection to UC as recently as this week.

