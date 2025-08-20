'I have never been so surprised in my life' | Behind-the-scenes look at the making of Marty Brennaman's statue

CINCINNATI — Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, known as the voice of summer for millions in Reds Country, will soon be immortalized outside Great American Ball Park.

The Reds announced on Wednesday the details for the Sept. 6 unveiling of Brennaman's statue on Crosley Terrace. Brennaman, along with his family and friends, will participate in a dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. before Cincinnati takes on the New York Mets.

We got the chance to join Brennaman and his wife, Amanda, at artist Tom Tsuchiya's studio, where one year's worth of work on the statue is taking shape.

"I have a hard time talking about it, because I have never been so surprised in my life by this," Brennaman said as we looked at Tsuchiya's work.

WATCH: Join us for a sneak peek at the statue

Behind-the-scenes look at the making of Marty Brennaman's statue

Unlike the statues currently on Crosley Terrace, this one will be static, showing Marty sitting and calling a game like he did for 45 years.

"We actually got Marty into the announcer booth, and we ... digitally scanned him. We actually had him pose," Tsuchiya said.

Amanda Brennaman said she's been there for the entire process.

"I'm honestly just amazed to see it now covered in clay and to watch Tom work and to see my husband sit here and pose. It's incredible," she said. "Whoever thinks this is going to happen in their life, right? I know it's not to me, but it's so important. It's so much more meaningful that he's going to be recognized forever, immortalized in bronze."

We asked Tsuchiya about the most challenging aspect of creating the statue.

"What is the hardest part? Is it the eyes, the hands? Pretty much everything, I'd say," he said. "Everything is hard. But I think the key thing is really about getting the, just trying to get it so he looks like his he's actually breathing, he's got a heartbeat."

The statue will incorporate 45 years of broadcasting history, depicting Brennaman at different times of his life.

"He's going to look like maybe how he appeared, you know, not much before he retired. But then at the same time, the scorebook could be something from maybe the 1990s, maybe the media guides from the 1970s or something," Tsuchiya said.

Brennaman has had input on every detail, ensuring each element has personal meaning.

"To have little things in there that relate to your personal life and your loves and everything that goes into it, that's a big deal," Brennaman said.

Right now, it's just clay, but soon, after all the finishing touches are made, it will be cast in bronze and cemented in place — cemented in history.

"I never doubted that I would be satisfied with it," Brennaman said. "I can't wait to see the finished product."

The statue will be between Pete Rose and Joe Morgan's statues, which Brennaman says is perfect since they were his best friends in baseball.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.