Swimmer from Northern Kentucky qualifies for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

CINCINNATI — A Tri-State native is heading to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Mariah Denigan, who was born and raised in the Walton area, specializes in open water swimming and is part of the U.S. National Team.

She qualified for the Olympics, which kick off July 26, after her performance Saturday in the 10K open water event at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar. The 20-year-old swimmer finished the race in 6th place in a time of 1:57:31:10, which was well within her time needed to qualify.

She'll have the chance to qualify for a second Olympic event when she competes in the 5K open water event Wednesday in Doha.

Denigan grew up swimming with the Florence Hammerheads, which are part of the Northern Kentucky Swim League, and she attended high school at the Barren Academy of Virtual and Expanded Learning. Currently, she's part of Indiana University's swim team where she is coached by Cory Chitwood, who serves as head coach of open water swimming for Team USA.

Provided by Mariah Denigan

This year's world championships is her third in three years, and she's improved with each appearance, Indiana University said.

Denigan also won a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru for the women's 800m freestyle. She has also previously won three different medals at the Pan Pacific Junior Championships as well.