'Feeling really good' | What pancakes and the Cincinnati Bearcats' offensive line have in common

CINCINNATI — If you've seen billboards or videos urging fans to "Pancake With Us," the University of Cincinnati football team wants you to know the slogan has a double meaning.

The campaign is helping build excitement for the upcoming Bearcats season while spotlighting the team's veteran offensive line. Evan Tengesdahl, Joe Cotton and Taran Tyo anchored a unit that helped Cincinnati finish third in the nation in rushing yards per carry last season.

"We're feeling really good," said Tengesdahl. "Coming off a big season last year from the O-line, so kind of living up to what we did last year. We want to improve off of that. We feel like we can with what we have this year. So I feel like, just improving on everything we did last year is kind of the goal for this."

But why pancakes?

In football, a "pancake" isn't something you order for breakfast. It's a block that sends a defender flat onto their back.

"Yeah, a pancake is just putting the guy you're blocking on his back," Tengesdahl said. "You come off the ball, lift him up, put him on his back, and kind of glide across him. That's what a pancake is."

Asked what it feels like to deliver a pancake block, the players didn't hesitate.

"It's awesome," they said.

The "Pancake With Us" campaign will culminate with a free pancake breakfast for fans on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. on Sheakley Lawn. The event will be followed by an open football practice at Nippert Stadium beginning at 10 a.m.

"I feel like playing at Nippert is one of the, you know, one of the best stadiums to play in," said Tyo. "I've played in a lot of different stadiums, a lot of different places, and the Nip has a particular atmosphere about it, it makes it really fun to play in."

The breakfast and practice are free and offer fans an opportunity to meet the team, enjoy breakfast and get an early look at the Bearcats as they prepare for the 2026 season.

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