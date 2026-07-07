Hamilton firefighters discover body in burning furniture building

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton firefighters discovered a body while putting out a fire at a former furniture store Monday evening, according to the Hamilton Fire Department.

The fire department told us a fire broke out around 8:45 p.m. in the former Town and Country Furnishings location on Dixie Highway. Dixie Highway was shut down between Symmes Road and St. Clair Monday evening while the fire department worked to put out the fire, Fairfield police said.

According to the Hamilton Fire Department, roughly one hour after the fire began, officials found a body in the building; the person's cause of death has not been released yet, so it's still unclear if their death is connected to the fire.

Fire suppression crews were at the scene on Dixie Highway until around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Hamilton Fire Department said.

The investigation into the fire and the person found dead inside is under investigation by the Hamilton Fire Department and the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office.